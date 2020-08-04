The Golden Globes could be 'bugged' by serious allegations of monopoly and bribery

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa filed a lawsuit yesterday in Los Angeles against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), accusing it of seeking to "monopolize" journalistic activity, which the reporter said caused her "great economic damage.

According to Flaa, who had already worked for the Hollywood Academy and lives in California, she was accepted twice by the organization that awards the famous Golden Globes, but her application was rejected so she would not compete with other members of the organization from Northern Europe, who demanded that she stop working for Norwegian media if she wanted to be part of the HFPA.

According to her, the 87 reporters that belong to the organization are thus monopolizing free journalistic work in Hollywood to attend events, interview stars, and even some are making "personal money," reported EFE.

"The HFPA is so focused on protecting its monopoly position and its tax-free status that it has adopted provisions in its bylaws that exclude from membership all objectively qualified applicants who could possibly compete with an existing member," the lawsuit states.

Transparency at trial

The journalist not only demands that the "antitrust laws" of the United States be applied in the case, but also accuses some professional colleagues of receiving "extras" in exchange for participating in committees and even accepting trips paid for by film studios or the HFPA.

The prestigious organization, which has not yet spoken out, could lose all its luster if Flaa wins the trial.

Meanwhile, it has already been announced that the annual Golden Globes ceremony will be postponed until February 28, 2021 because of the coronavirus. It is usually held in the first week of the year - which some say could influence the results of the Oscars that will overlap with the first gala.

