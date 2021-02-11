Global Movie Day 2021: Yalitza Aparicio, Eugenio Derbez, and Eva Longoria among the guests of the event's second edition

World Cinema Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of February every year. The intention is to celebrate cinema's power to reach, connect, and inspire people around the world.

The idea is that lovers of the Seventh Art and the general public can reach out to artists and filmmakers through social networks, commenting on films that have inspired or moved them in some way.

The possibilities for a celebration are endless: you can post iconic phrases from a film or the best poster of the year, have a movie marathon with friends and family, or discover new films.

This year's celebration will take place next Saturday, February 13, even though the Oscars ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis and will be held virtually on Sunday, April 25.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has called on many artists and filmmakers to participate in this year's celebration and share exclusive content from the Academy's social media channels.

Diversity is a feature of the guests.

Yalitza Aparicio, Eugenio Derbez, and Eva Longoria will be the Latino representatives of the second edition of World Cinema Day. But they are not the only ones... This Wednesday, the names of the artists who will participate online have been revealed.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie, and Awkwafina will be present this year, as will Jay Ellis, Ken Jeong, Sanaa Lathan, Marlee Matlin, Park So Dam, Rita Wilson, and Cathy Yan, along with producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh.

The Academy will also offer exclusive archive content from Kathy Bates, Bong Joon Ho, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Rian Johnson, and Taika Waititi that will be shared virtually throughout the day.

This celebration will be like "a preview" to the Oscars ceremony. "In this unique year that has lost so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like no other, while prioritizing public health and safety for all who will participate," an Academy spokesperson said in a statement revealed by People.

The first edition of the Global Movie Day was held on February 8, 2020, the day before the 92nd edition of the Oscars, and the Academy hopes that this virtual meeting will be held annually as a space for rapprochement and exchange between the public and the film industry, so they urge users to use the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay on social media.

And you, how are you going to be part of it?