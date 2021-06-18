Gina Rodriguez to make film director debut with a boxing movie

The star of the movie Disomnia, Gina Rodríguez will direct, write, and star in a boxing movie based on the life of Mexican boxer Ryan Garcia. As reported Tuesday by Variety magazine, the film has yet to be named, but we do know that the boxer will play a fictionalized version of himself and co-star in the film with Rodriguez.

"The philosophy of fighting — working hard, being focused, being honest and fighting fair but to win — stuck with me."

This film marks Rodriguez's directorial debut on the big screen, in addition to participating as co-writer with Bernardo Cubria, as producer and star. Although it is not the first time Rodriguez directs, as she has already led television shootings in series such as Jane the Virgin, Diary of a Future President and the "remake" of Charmed.

This would mean the first feature film in which she will work as a director.

Rodriguez recalled in the interview that boxing was closely followed in her family and commented that she "loved" watching sports movies with her father. Currently, the star of the Netflix thriller, "Disomnia" (2021), is planning her next works, such as in the film about Carmen Sandiego, the adventure comedy Lost and Found, the romantic film I Want You Back, and the series aimed at family audiences Lost Ollie.

Winner of a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Jane the Virgin, Rodriguez is a promising figure in any field in which she sets out to work.