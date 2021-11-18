Get ready to watch the Latin Grammy Awards

The ceremony will be hosted by actress, singer and model Ana Brenda Contreras, musician Carlos Rivera and actress Roselyn Sánchez. In the United States, the telecast will be broadcast by the Univision network and will begin at 8:00 p.m. (EDT). (EDT). In Latin America, the awards will be broadcast on TNT.

Tonight, November 18th, the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where after the special tribute to the great Rubén Blades, artists such as Juan Luis Guerra (6 nominations), Camilo (10) and C. Tangana (5) are projected to be the big stars of the night.

Among the artists who will perform at the big music ceremony are Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Gloria Estefan, Juanes, Ozuna, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Maná, Nicki Nicole, Danna Paola, Nathy Peluso, Gloria Trevi and Yotuel. Also confirmed are performances by Bad Bunny, Becky G, Ruben Blades, C. Tangana, Camilo, Jorge Drexler, Alejandro Fernandez and Gente de Zona.

One of the big surprises will be the performance of Christina Aguilera, who will return to the Latin Grammy stage after 20 years and will present her single "Pa Mis Muchachas", a collaboration with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.

Despite being one of the worst years for live music, the Latin Recording Academy claims to have received more than 20,000 nominations, a record since the Latin Grammys began in the 2000s.

The award for musical excellence, one of the most important awards of the night, is between Martinho da Vila, Sheila E. & Pete Escovedo, Fito Paez, Milly Quezada, Joaquin Sabina, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Egidio Cuadrado.