Get to know the series and movies releases for the end of the year

With the holiday season and the end of the year, more and more people are looking to relax watching series or movies from the comfort of their homes.

Here are ten movies and series you can't miss this holiday season.

Encanto on Disney+

After being on the big screen, this Colombian-inspired animated film arrives this Friday 24 on the Disney+ platform.

Disney's new animated film is the incredible story of a young girl with no powers and her family, who, curiously, all have magical qualities. The film, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, finally arrives on the platform after its theatrical release last November.