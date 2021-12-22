Get to know the series and movies releases for the end of the year

With the holiday season and the end of the year, more and more people are looking to relax watching series or movies from the comfort of their homes.
Here are ten movies and series you can't miss this holiday season.
Encanto on Disney+
After being on the big screen, this Colombian-inspired animated film arrives this Friday 24 on the Disney+ platform.
Disney's new animated film is the incredible story of a young girl with no powers and her family, who, curiously, all have magical qualities. The film, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, finally arrives on the platform after its theatrical release last November.
Don't look up
Adam McKay directs this film about scientists trying to warn the world that an asteroid is heading for Earth with a good chance of impact. They will look desperate when they find that no one is paying attention to them.
Emily in Paris on Netflix
Emily Cooper, a young marketing executive from Chicago, is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.
This hit series reaches its second season premiering today, Tuesday the 22nd.
All Creatures Great and Small on Movistar+
This 7-episode miniseries chronicles the heartwarming and funny adventures of a young rural veterinarian living and working in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s.
Those Wonderful Years on Disney+
This series is a remake of that one that was a benchmark in the culture of the 80s. It ran for six seasons on ABC, winning several of the industry's most prestigious awards and an Emmy nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Fred Savage at the age of 12, who now returns as director and producer.
And just like that from HBO Max
Season 1. Three of the four 'Sex and the City' leads, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) reunite to show how life and friendship at 50 can be even more complex than at 30. The fourth lead of the original group, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), does not appear in this sequel.
The Witcher on Netflix
British actor Henry Cavill returns to the skin of Geralt of Rivia, a lone monster hunter struggling to find his place in a world where people are often more evil than beasts. The series is based on the successful fantasy book saga of the same name written by Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski.
Seducing a Murderer on HBO Max's
Miniseries. Four-episode production based on true events and chronicling the London police undercover operation to catch a dangerous killer. In September 1992, the Edzell operation was carried out to arrest Colin Stagg, the main suspect in a crime. Detective Sadie will befriend him in order to make him fall in love and stop him.
Sea of Tranquility on Netflix
It is a science fiction series set in a future where the Earth has suffered desertification. The story revolves around the members of a special team sent to obtain a mysterious sample from an abandoned facility. The station they must go to is Balhae Base, on the moon. There they must retrieve these samples from the facility in hopes of being able to save humanity.
It will premiere on December 24.
Cobra Kai on Netflix
The new installment of the sequel series to 'Karate Kid' premieres on December 31 and brings with it a mythical figure of the franchise: Terry Silver, who could wreak havoc on the LaRusso's father-daughter relationship.
