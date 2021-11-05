Advertisement

Gael Garcia enters the Marvel Universe

Mexican actor and producer Gael Garcia enters the Marvel Universe probably as the star of the Disney Plus Halloween special.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 11/05/2021 - 08:49
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
November 05, 2021

The Wrap has confirmed the participation of Mexican actor Gael García in a new Marvel production. García will play a waerewolf in a new project to be released on the Disney+ platform. In addition, it is known that filming will begin early next year and will probably be released by the end of 2022.

Based on "Werewolf by Night," the Disney Plus Halloween special is expected to be ready by 2022. It is known that the format will be a TV special, so it will not be released in conventional movie theaters. 

With this project, Gael García Bernal has joined an exclusive list of Mexicans who have collaborated with Marvel, becoming the second after Salma Hayek was featured in the cast of Eternals.

At the moment, rumors have it that Tenoch Huerta will be another of Marvel's new heroes in the second Black Panther film, but his participation has not yet been confirmed.

 

