Gael Garcia enters the Marvel Universe

The Wrap has confirmed the participation of Mexican actor Gael García in a new Marvel production. García will play a waerewolf in a new project to be released on the Disney+ platform. In addition, it is known that filming will begin early next year and will probably be released by the end of 2022.

¡Gael García Bernal será El Hombre Lobo en el especial de Halloween que está preparando Marvel Studios para Disney+! pic.twitter.com/JCip5pq9g7 — Agente de Marvel‏ (@AgentedeMarvel_) November 4, 2021

Based on "Werewolf by Night," the Disney Plus Halloween special is expected to be ready by 2022. It is known that the format will be a TV special, so it will not be released in conventional movie theaters.

With this project, Gael García Bernal has joined an exclusive list of Mexicans who have collaborated with Marvel, becoming the second after Salma Hayek was featured in the cast of Eternals.

At the moment, rumors have it that Tenoch Huerta will be another of Marvel's new heroes in the second Black Panther film, but his participation has not yet been confirmed.