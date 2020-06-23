Advertisement

Gabrielle Union to develop a show for “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” exploring the Black queer experience

All Boys Aren't Blue

All Boys Aren't Blue

Gabrielle Union to develop a show for “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” exploring the Black queer experience

George M. Johnson’s memoir about his childhood and adolescent experiences was a bestseller.

 

by brittanyv
 06/23/2020 - 15:59
in
All Boys Aren't Blue
All Boys Aren't Blue

By Brittany Valentine
June 23, 2020

Actress and author of We’re Gonna Need More Wine, Gabrielle Union, will be developing a queer memoir into a TV series with Sony Pictures. The bestselling memoir, All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson, is the story of Johnson’s childhood and adolescence experiences as a Black, queer man. 

The title of the memoir is a play on the gender norms of the color pink being meant for girls and blue being meant for boys. It’s also a tribute to the Oscar-winning movie Moonlight, where the beauty of Black boys looking blue under the moon is emphasized. 

All Boys Aren’t Blue, which was released in April of this year, tells stories of Johnson’s experiences with bullying as a child, his strong relationship with his grandmother, and his journey of attending a historically Black university in Virginia.

He talks about important topics like toxic masculinity, gender identity, systemic oppression, and the struggles of people in the LGBTQ community. 

Johnson wrote it because he grew up not seeing himself represented and still  doesn’t today. He wanted to make sure that the next generation of Black queer children had someone they could resonate with. 

For Union, LGBTQ issues are very personal, as her thirteen year old stepdaughter, Zaya, is transgender. 

“Queer Black existence has been here forever yet rarely has that experience of being shown in literature or film and television,” Union told Deadline, “Being a parent to a queer identifying daughter has given me the platform to make sure that these stories are being told in a truthful and authentic way and George’s memoir gives you the blueprint for that and more.” 

screen_shot_2020-06-23_at_2.52.39_pm.png

This collaboration is one that has many on Twitter very excited. 

“Congratulations! Thank you for allowing us to witness your rise!” wrote one commenter.

Actors, writers and social media specialists are also tweeting Union and Johnson asking if they need any help with the project. 

When the TV version of All Boys Aren’t Blue airs, both Union and Johnson fans will be flocking to the screen, and young queer Black kids will be able to see themselves represented. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Gabrielle Union
books
Queer

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Some of the indigenous women in Oaxaca flipping the norms of soccer on their heads. Photo: VALIENTES
A movie about the brave indigenous women breaking the norms of soccer in Mexico
Photo: Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon's 21-year old character, Spongebob Squarepants, came out as gay — or so many fans speculate
Juano Hernández fue nominado a un Globo de Oro por su actuación en Intruso en el polvo. 
Juano Hernández, the first Afro-Latino actor in Hollywood history
"La red avispa" fragmento del afiche.
The Wasp Network: when not even the best of casts can save a bad script
AL DIA News
AL DIA News