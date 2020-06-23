Gabrielle Union to develop a show for “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” exploring the Black queer experience

Actress and author of We’re Gonna Need More Wine, Gabrielle Union, will be developing a queer memoir into a TV series with Sony Pictures. The bestselling memoir, All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson, is the story of Johnson’s childhood and adolescence experiences as a Black, queer man.

The title of the memoir is a play on the gender norms of the color pink being meant for girls and blue being meant for boys. It’s also a tribute to the Oscar-winning movie Moonlight, where the beauty of Black boys looking blue under the moon is emphasized.

All Boys Aren’t Blue, which was released in April of this year, tells stories of Johnson’s experiences with bullying as a child, his strong relationship with his grandmother, and his journey of attending a historically Black university in Virginia.

He talks about important topics like toxic masculinity, gender identity, systemic oppression, and the struggles of people in the LGBTQ community.

Johnson wrote it because he grew up not seeing himself represented and still doesn’t today. He wanted to make sure that the next generation of Black queer children had someone they could resonate with.

For Union, LGBTQ issues are very personal, as her thirteen year old stepdaughter, Zaya, is transgender.

“Queer Black existence has been here forever yet rarely has that experience of being shown in literature or film and television,” Union told Deadline, “Being a parent to a queer identifying daughter has given me the platform to make sure that these stories are being told in a truthful and authentic way and George’s memoir gives you the blueprint for that and more.”

This collaboration is one that has many on Twitter very excited.

“Congratulations! Thank you for allowing us to witness your rise!” wrote one commenter.

Actors, writers and social media specialists are also tweeting Union and Johnson asking if they need any help with the project.

When the TV version of All Boys Aren’t Blue airs, both Union and Johnson fans will be flocking to the screen, and young queer Black kids will be able to see themselves represented.