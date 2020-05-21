"Force of Nature," Mel Gibson's embarrassing film about the Puerto Rican hurricanes

While Puerto Rico has yet to recover from the devastating natural phenomena that have hit the island, to which must be added the coronavirus pandemic with already has more than 2,800 infected, Hollywood, so often blind to the reality of the disaster, continues to be a factory of prejudice.

The industry's latest slap in the face is Force of Nature, a film set in Puerto Rico, produced and starring Mel Gibson, whose trailer has filled Internet users with indignation.

In the movie, which will be released June 30, Gibson plays a retired police officer who refuses to leave his apartment when a category five hurricane hits the island. As if that weren't enough, the protagonist tries to stop a gang of thieves who want to steal $55 million during the disaster.

Although Force of Nature does not make a direct reference to Hurricane Maria, the similarities are evident, as the devastating storm in 2017 was also a category five.

Hurricanes and prejudice

Many Twitter users are really upset and have expressed their displeasure by calling Gibson's film disrespectful and cliched.

"It is absolutely disrespectful to the people who went through the traumatic experience that was Hurricane Maria, for Mel Gibson and any Hollywood troupe to come to Puerto Rico and make a movie where the islanders are the bad guys, and he and the white guys are the good guys," one user wrote.

Force of Nature will be released on demand June 30th. Also on DVD and Blu Ray pic.twitter.com/kXEgiaHkvh — Mel Gibson (@MelGibsonFilms) May 18, 2020

Other Internet users were even more direct:

"What the hell is this? They made a movie about Hurricane Maria and it's a blond American who shoots Puerto Rican drug dealers," tweeted another user, adding, "I still laugh that the place of the terrifying drone shots and drug cartel shootings is Condado, a fancy beach neighborhood and San Juan. "

But Gibson, who has drawn a lot of criticism over the past ten years, has his defenders. Some Puerto Ricans came to his defense, complaining that their fellow Puerto Ricans were "victims:"

"Mel Gibson is a legend, a real talent. Very rare in Hollywood. A great actor and a magnificent director. I'm Puerto Rican and I'm not offended by Force of Nature. None whatsoever. No more nonsense and victim mentality," wrote one supporter

The debate is served, the prejudices are served too. You guys be the judge.