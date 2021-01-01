Farewell to Adolfo "Shabba Doo" Quiñones

Known in the scene as "Shabba Doo,” Adolfo Quiñones, the famous breakdancer remembered for his role in the movie "Breakin," died on December 30th after a couple of days with a cold. The dancer commented on his social networks that he felt better after having tested negative on his Covid19 test, and his messages showed him encouraged to recover.

Quiñones is known as "the godfather of Street Dance,” the hip hop dancer was the star of movies such as Breakin' and Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo. Founder of the dance company The Lockers, he toured the world accompanying singer Toni Basil and appeared on television shows such as Soul Train and Saturday Night Live. He was recognized for his work as a choreographer and participated in Lionel Ritchie and Madonna’s video clips in the ‘80s.

In recent years he has also dedicated part of his time to speak about the power of street dance as an agent of social change: "We talk about social justice and social change through street dance and my experiences bringing the healing power of dance to communities that need it most" - he said in a post about an interview he would give in August of this year.

The family and friends of 'Shabba Doo' sadly announced his sudden death, asking for privacy in these difficult times. Meanwhile, friends and artists of the scene mourn his loss and recognize Quiñones' great contribution to the history of street dance, not only as an excellent dancer and choreographer but also as an Afro-Latino who opened the way for many other artists.