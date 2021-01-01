Advertisement

Farewell to Adolfo "Shabba Doo" Quiñones

Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones or Adolfo Gordon Quiñones, known professionally as Shabba Doo, was an American actor, dancer, and choreographer of African American and Puerto Rican descent. Foto: Archive.

Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones or Adolfo Gordon Quiñones, known professionally as Shabba Doo, was an American actor, dancer, and choreographer of African American and Puerto Rican descent. Foto: Archive.

Farewell to Adolfo "Shabba Doo" Quiñones

The Afro-Latin choreographer, dancer, and actor of Puerto Rican origin died at 65 from still unknown causes.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/01/2021 - 08:00
in
Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones or Adolfo Gordon Quiñones, known professionally as Shabba Doo, was an American actor, dancer, and choreographer of African American and Puerto Rican descent. Foto: Archive.
Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones or Adolfo Gordon Quiñones, known professionally as Shabba Doo, was an American actor, dancer, and choreographer of African American and Puerto Rican descent. Foto: Archive.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 01, 2021

Known in the scene as "Shabba Doo,” Adolfo Quiñones, the famous breakdancer remembered for his role in the movie "Breakin," died on December 30th after a couple of days with a cold.  The dancer commented on his social networks that he felt better after having tested negative on his Covid19 test, and his messages showed him encouraged to recover.

Quiñones is known as "the godfather of Street Dance,” the hip hop dancer was the star of movies such as Breakin' and Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo. Founder of the dance company The Lockers, he toured the world accompanying singer Toni Basil and appeared on television shows such as Soul Train and Saturday Night Live. He was recognized for his work as a choreographer and participated in Lionel Ritchie and Madonna’s video clips in the ‘80s. 

In recent years he has also dedicated part of his time to speak about the power of street dance as an agent of social change: "We talk about social justice and social change through street dance and my experiences bringing the healing power of dance to communities that need it most" - he said in a post about an interview he would give in August of this year.

 

 

The family and friends of 'Shabba Doo' sadly announced his sudden death, asking for privacy in these difficult times. Meanwhile, friends and artists of the scene mourn his loss and recognize Quiñones' great contribution to the history of street dance, not only as an excellent dancer and choreographer but also as an Afro-Latino who opened the way for many other artists. 

 

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
afrolatino
COVID-19
Latino dancers

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Miriam Rodriguez is the mother who chased her daughter's murderers and kidnappers like a legion of detectives for three years. Photo: Facebook
Miriam Rodriguez's story of justice gets a movie
Aztec is an anthology of nine short films of Mexican apocalyptic science fiction. Photography: @AztechTheMovie
Aztech, the first Mexican science fiction film, is almost ready to take off
Elizabeth Acevedo's novel in verse will reach the small screen. Photo courtesy of https://reademandweep.blog/
Elizabeth Acevedo's latest novel turned into a television series
Latino comedy stand-up comedy by George Lopez and Aida Rodriguez. Photo: Netflix
How to enjoy two of Netflix's best Latin comedy specials
AL DIA News
AL DIA News