Eva Longoria, the 'Evita' of Latinos in the U.S.

Eva Longoria is no longer a "desperate housewife," but a ray of hope. The actress, producer and director makes good use of her visibility in front of the camera and behind the scenes for the cause of Hispanics in the United States, who along with African Americans and Native Americans, are among the minorities most affected by the double pandemic of our century: racism and intolerance, and coronavirus.

A few days ago, Longoria broke a lance for Hispanics at this difficult juncture, stating that "America cannot recover from COVID-19, until the Latino community recovers from COVID-19" — Latinos make up the majority of the uninsured U.S. population. That's why she joined #MomentoLatino, a coalition that advocates for the rights of the nation's 60 million Hispanics to the economy, health, education and politics.

"It took a pandemic to tell us that farmworkers were essential," Longoria said, adding that "it's not about organizing a single fundraiser and walking away. It's a movement and we want it to become a movement for the Latinx community."

Now she's back on track with the representation of Latinos in movies and television, she's keeping every one of the promises she's made for so long.

The Hispanic 'Evita' has just announced that she will produce with Forest Whitaker the series Chicano, based on the book of the same name by Richard Vasquez about an immigrant family in 1920s Los Angeles, and whose plot will follow them to the present.

According to EFE, ABC ordered the script to be written under the supervision of Natalie Chaidez, who had worked on Queen Of The South, another major Latino production.

"Chicano is just the first of many projects we are expecting from Eva Longoria and Ben Spector as we seek to increase our programming list for Latino audiences," said Karey Burke, president of ABC's entertainment division.

The move by ABC, which affects Hispanic viewers in a very positive way, comes just after the channel was criticized for canceling the series Baker and the Beauty, which chronicled the adventures of a Cuban family in Miami.

But Longoria doesn't stop there. Her crusade for visibility and equality for Latinos is joined by her feminist struggle as co-owner, along with Natalie Portman, America Ferrera and sportswoman Serena Williams, of a new women's soccer team that will play in Los Angeles and break the decade of women's soccer standstill in the country's second-largest city.

Don't cry for Eva, U.S., because she's just what we need.