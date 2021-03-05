Eva Longoria to director the new comedy, 'The Gordita's Chronicles'

Based on the story by entertainment writer Claudia Forestieri, the comedy The Gordita's Chronicles was announced last year and is still in development.

There is no further news on the cast or release date, but Eva Longoria was recently announced as director of the new project.

The series centers on a Latina journalist who remembers her childhood "as a chubby, biracial, willful, confident, trusting, heart-of-gold, reticent 12-year-old Dominican immigrant growing up with her eccentric family in 1980s Miami," Forestieri described herself.

Longoria will make her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, a biopic about Mexican-American Richard Montañez, and said she was honored after the announcement of her involvement in The Gordita Chronicles.

Forestieri joins Longoria and other Latina creatives in Hollywood in the race for inclusion under the hashtag #EndLatinXclusion.

"The demands are simple, Hollywood: Put us in charge of our own narrative. Greenlight our projects. Represent ALL of us. Don't make us repeat levels. Hire us for more than just our identity," the writer demanded last year.

Forestieri, who grew up in Miami, was born in Puerto Rico and is of Dominican-Italian descent, while Longoria is Mexican-American.

Joining this Latinx-filled team is Zoe Saldana, who is of Dominican heritage, along with Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana as executive producers. Talk about real representation!

A series about a Latina immigrant made by a team of Latinas behind the camera is a luxury in an entertainment industry that has been struggling for Latino representation on television.