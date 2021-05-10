Eva Longoria to direct 'Flamin' Hot' Cheetos movie

In an instant your life can change thanks to a very good idea. The story of Richard Montañez's overcoming is one more chapter of the American dream and to top it off, the famous actress Eva Longoria, who some time ago announced that she was going to dedicate herself to projects that seemed more appealing to her personally or politically, intends to make her debut with this story. Is the dream fulfilled if there is no one to witness it?

Witness the dream or learn from it. Be that as it may, in 1976 began the lesson of Montañez, who worked as a janitor in a factory without any qualifications and without knowing English well in California. From a problem with a machine came his idea to add spice to a Cheetos snack, which quickly caught on at the Frito-Lay plant in Rancho Cucamonha. Richard had the right idea at the right time but also the attitude to promote it and the support of his people.

Eva Longoria, who has already said she would focus on projects involving Latinos in the film industry, will make her debut with the story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which is at heart a story of entrepreneurship, with Searchlight Pictures and Franklin Entertainment.

Ruchard Montañez will be played by actor Jesse Garcia, who will initially play the janitor. Garcia is an American actor of Mexican descent known for his roles in Quinceañera (2006), Collisions (2018) or in series such as Narcos: Mexico (2020) or From Dusk Till Dawn (2014).

To play the role of his wife Judy, also starring in the meteoric rise, they will count on Annie Gonzalez who has participated in series like Shameless (2019) or Legion (2018).

For Longoria as a first-time director this opportunity presents itself not only as a showcase of the enormous contribution of Latino talent for all Americans but also as a tour de force for all Latinos, to show that the glass ceiling can be overcome with the help of your peers and your community.

"It has been my top priority to make sure we are telling the Richard Montañez story in an authentic way. I am very happy to have two extremely talented Mexican-Americans on board in these pivotal roles. Jesse and Annie have a deep knowledge of our community and will be able to help tell this story of great importance to our culture," added the director.

The announcement of the film has been accompanied by the support of the Latino community in networks and that of many celebrities such as Jaime Camil or Ana Navarro who take the opportunity to point out their passion for the flavor that Richard has made history with.