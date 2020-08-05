Eureka!: Lisandro Alonso and Viggo Mortensen will shoot at the border

Fans of the cult film Jauja (2014), directed by Argentine Lisandro Alonso and starring Viggo Mortensen, have a lot to celebrate.

Variety magazine has just announced that the strangest, most poetic and brilliant tandem of slow-digesting cinema will once again work side-by-side in a new production that has many parallels with Jauja.

In the first film, Mortensen played a man born in Denmark who embarks on a journey with his daughter towards an unknown and inhospitable desert. In Eureka, the Danish actor will play the role of a father looking for his daughter, who was kidnapped by a bandit in 1870 on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Eureka comes at a particularly sensitive time where empathy is needed. It's why director Lisandro Alonso will take advantage of the film and articulate it in four parts to "compare the indigenous tribes of North America with those who live in the Amazon escaping from modernity in the hope of continuing to keep their ancestral traditions alive.

Thus, in its "Part 2" the action moves to a native reserve in South Dakota (USA), while "Part 4" will revolve around an indigenous community in the Amazon.

Mortensen will be accompanied in the film's cast by Portugal's Maria de Medeiros, France's Chiara Mastroianni, Iran's Rafi Pitts, Mexico's José María Yazpik and Denmark's Viilbjørk Malling Agger.

