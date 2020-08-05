Advertisement

Eureka!: Lisandro Alonso and Viggo Mortensen will shoot at the border

Una película fronteriza en el tiempo y el espacio. Photo: Jauja (2014).

A movie that borders on time and space. Photo: Jauja (2014).

Eureka!: Lisandro Alonso and Viggo Mortensen will shoot at the border

The Argentine director and creator of the poetic Jauja, composed his latest film a mosaic of identities, native tribes of the U.S. and indigenous people of the Amazon.

by beatriceg
 08/05/2020 - 08:05
in
Una película fronteriza en el tiempo y el espacio. Photo: Jauja (2014).
Una película fronteriza en el tiempo y el espacio. Photo: Jauja (2014).

By Beatriz García
August 05, 2020

Fans of the cult film Jauja (2014), directed by Argentine Lisandro Alonso and starring Viggo Mortensen, have a lot to celebrate. 

Variety magazine has just announced that the strangest, most poetic and brilliant tandem of slow-digesting cinema will once again work side-by-side in a new production that has many parallels with Jauja. 

In the first film, Mortensen played a man born in Denmark who embarks on a journey with his daughter towards an unknown and inhospitable desert. In Eureka, the Danish actor will play the role of a father looking for his daughter, who was kidnapped by a bandit in 1870 on the border between the United States and Mexico. 

Eureka comes at a particularly sensitive time where empathy is needed. It's why director Lisandro Alonso will take advantage of the film and articulate it in four parts to "compare the indigenous tribes of North America with those who live in the Amazon escaping from modernity in the hope of continuing to keep their ancestral traditions alive.

Thus, in its "Part 2" the action moves to a native reserve in South Dakota (USA), while "Part 4" will revolve around an indigenous community in the Amazon.

Mortensen will be accompanied in the film's cast by Portugal's Maria de Medeiros, France's Chiara Mastroianni, Iran's Rafi Pitts, Mexico's José María Yazpik and Denmark's Viilbjørk Malling Agger.
 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Lisandro Alonso
Viggo Mortensen
Eureka

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Photo: Voyage LA
"From the Street to the Set": The Latina who trains gang members for the big screen
Photo: Getty Images
The Golden Globes could be 'bugged' by serious allegations of monopoly and bribery
Photo: IMDB
Cinthya Carmona, a rising Colombian actress set to take Hollywood by storm
Photo: Twitter
What to expect at Univision’s Premios Juventud in 2020
AL DIA News
AL DIA News