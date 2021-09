With emotional video Nick celebrates 25 years of 'Blue’s Clues'

‘Blue's Clues’, one of Nickelodeon's most loved and remembered shows, turned 25 years since its premiere and as a reason to celebrate Nick's official account has shared a video of Steve Burns, his first host, who sent an emotional message to the audience.

Burns was shown wearing the T-shirt and hat he wore when he was host and explained that he left the show to go to college. He said that school "was really challenging, for sure, but great because I was able to use my mind and take it one step at a time and now I'm literally doing a lot of the things I wanted to do."

The generation that grew up watching this show took social media by storm with posts full of nostalgia and memories, thanks to Steve's words.

The now 47-year-old also highlighted all the achievements both he and the audience have had, mentioning the journey he has had together with the audience since the beginning of "Blue's Clues" until now.

"I mean, we started with clues and now what's it all about? Student loans, jobs, families... And a lot of it has been complicated you know, I know you know. I wanted to tell you that I could never have done all of that without your help. In fact, all the help you gave me when we were younger is still working for me to this day, and that's super cool. I guess I just wanted to say that, after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm glad we're still friends. Thanks for listening to me".

Additionally, he added that none of what has happened could have been possible without the help of his audience and they are still helping him today. "And that's great", Burns said.

To end on a high note and remind the audience of one of his famous messages, Steve told them in the video, "by the way, you look great, whatever you're doing is worth it", he concluded.

I'm sure more than one of you shed a little tear when you heard those words, because the reactions were not far from coming on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, where young people who grew up watching this series began to upload posts telling how they felt when they saw the video.