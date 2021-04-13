Advertisement

Edwin Aguilar, the Salvadoran artist who drew 'The Simpsons' passes away at 48

The first Latin American to work at Warner Brothers animation studios, Edwin Aguilar, died at the age of 48 of thrombosis.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
in
Edwin Aguilar, cartoonist of the famous series Los Simpsons for more than two decades, died on Saturday, April 10, due to a cerebral thrombosis, according to his relatives. Aguilar had been in the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital since April 7, after suffering a "stroke."

Born in El Salvador, Aguilar became assistant director of Fox's most popular animated series. 

Aguilar migrated when he was 9 years old looking to be reunited with his family living in the United States. He settled in Los Angeles, where he trained to become a cartoonist and won a scholarship to study animation at Bridges Visual Institute in Santa Monica. He began his career as an animator for Graz Entertainment, which produced Transformers and GI-Joe, worked for Hanna-Barbera on Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Rubble, key characters in the popular animated show The Flintstones.

He then worked with screenwriter Chuck Jones for Warner Brothers shorts such as Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes cartoon characters.

When Aguilar heard about The Simpsons project, he approached the programming people about the opportunity to take the pencil test for the characters.

The test consisted of drawing the main characters of the series, after which, the cartoonist was credited to draw the main characters of The Simpsons, and served as assistant director of the animated program for more than two decades. 
After the news of his passing became known, social networks were dominated by numerous messages of condolences and remembrances of his life from friends, family and acquaintances.

Edwin also maintained a close relationship with his home country of El Salvador over the years, returning regularly and taking the opportunity to share his experience in design and anime with children from diverse communities.

artistas latinos

