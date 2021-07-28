Edgar Ramírez and the Spanish touch in 'Jungle Cruise'

Disney's new film Jungle Cruise, opens next Friday and follows an explorer couple's journey through the Amazon jungle. Starring Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, they encounter a "conquistador" ready to ruin their plans.

The villains this time are Edgar Ramirez, of Venezuelan origin, and Quim Gutiérrez and Dani Rovira, both Spanish.

The film is directed by fellow Spaniard Jaume Collet-Serra, "I grew up watching Disney classics and many of their films shaped my love for cinema. I watched the 'Indiana Jones' saga since I was a kid and it's a genre I love. The adventure genre is deeply rooted in human nature," said the director in an interview with EFE.

Jungle Cruise is the new adventure film, which emerged from a Disnelyland attraction and hopes to repeat the success of Pirates of the Caribbean. Ramirez becomes the Spanish conquistador who, after searching for a treasure with healing properties, is trapped in the jungle for centuries by a curse, along with his henchmen Melchor (Gutierrez) and Sancho (Rovira).

The film is set at the height of the British Empire, when the three Spanish conquistadors encounter a group of explorers led by a woman (Blunt) searching for a relic believed to have magical powers.

Production on the film began in 2017, and from the start, Collet-Serra was the one who called Ramirez for the antagonist role.

"I don't like the term villain, because his reasons were noble but life is complicated and my character ends up crossing lines that bring him closer to the darkness we all have," Ramirez said. The premiere had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the saga hits theaters this week.