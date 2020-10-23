Doctor Strange 2: Will Xochitl Gomez play the heroine America Chavez?

Four years after the release of Doctor Strange, a superhero movie from the Marvel universe, the future continuation of the saga, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, continues to raise excitement and unveil more surprises until its premiere in 2022.

A few days ago, Deadline broke that the Latinx actress, Xochitl Gomez, would join the cast of heroes, although it is not yet known which character she will play, so seasoned Internet theorists have circulated all sorts of assumptions on social media.

One of them is that Gomez, of Mexican descent, could be the heroine, America Chavez.

Chavez is a powerful and complex character created by scriptwriter Joe Casey and cartoonist Nick Dragotta. She is an inter-dimensional, Latinx, and bisexual heroine who first appeared in Vengeance (2011), before joining the Young Avengers and starring in their own series in 2017 called America, created by Gabby Rivera.

Whether Gomez ends up embodying this Miss America or another character, the truth is that she will share the limelight with an accurate Doctor Strange — Benedict Cumberbatch — and will allow us to see this young actress, who jumped to fame thanks to Netflix series such as The Baby-Sitters Club or Gentefied, in other much more galactic scenarios.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also subject to her little controversies. The director of the previous film, Scott Derrickson, was going to be in charge of the sequel, but he left in January of this year due to creative disagreements with Marvel — although he will continue as executive producer. In his place, filmmaker Sami Raimi was put in charge of the direction of the awaited film.

There are not many occasions when we can enjoy Latinx heroes or heroines on the big screen or in comics.

Among them is White Tiger (Hector Ayala), the Puerto Rican superhero of Marvel that debuted in comics in 1975, and is the older brother of Ava Ayala, the fifth generation and current White Tiger. Ava is an active advocate of the Latinx community in the United States and appeared in the series Ultimate Spider-Man.

There's also Sunspot (Roberto da Costa), who is of Brazilian origin and has a small involvement in the adventures of X-Men and The New Mutants.

Finally, there's Robby Reyes, who was the fifth character to become a Ghost Rider and the second of Latinx origin (before that there was the Nicaraguan, Alejandra Jones).