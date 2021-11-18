Disney’s “Encanto”: Colombia presents its enormous diversity to the world

"Encanto", produced by Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Clark Spencer, the same creators of Zootopia, the Oscar-winning animated film in 2017, tells the story of the Madrigal family who live deep in the mountains of Colombia in a traditional town called Charm. There, each of its inhabitants has a magical ability, powers that they take advantage of to help the community and their natural environment.

The family is made up of Mirabel, the main protagonist of the story; her grandmother and matriarch of her family, Alma; her parents, Julieta and Agustín; the sisters, Isabela and Luisa; as well as her uncles, Félix and Pepa, and her cousins, Dolores, Camilo and Antonio. The mystery is brought to the story by Bruno, Mirabel's uncle that no one is allowed to talk about.

Byron Howard, director of Encanto, assured at a press conference that his film is a story about families, an adventure in which we can recognize that we do not always know what is happening in the lives of our loved ones.

Stellar biodiversity

The yellow butterflies, made famous by the Colombian Nobel Gabriel García Márquez, open this story while in the mountains we can appreciate the national tree of Colombia, the wax palm.

Among the pets of the Madrigal family we find endemic species such as the jaguar, the toucan, the macaw and, the one who has stolen the show, the chigüiro, the largest rodent in the world and exclusive to Central and South America.

Colombian talent

Although the voices of the version dubbed into Spanish will be 100% Colombian, it is worth noting the inclusion of artists from this country to bring these characters to life in the original version spoken in English.

Maluma, the famous Colombian reggaeton player, lent his voice to the character of Mariano, while Diane Guerrero, a Latin actress with a Colombian family, will be the voice of Mirabel's sister.

Other Colombians with great experience in the country and abroad such as María Cecilia Botero (Grandmother Alma), Angie Cepeda (Julieta) and Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), lent their voices.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo together

After being part of the team that traveled to Colombia in search of inspiration, Miranda, who had already been chosen for "Moana, a sea of adventures" and is considered the most important Latin artist of the moment in the United States, composed eight of the original songs that will be heard in the film.

Another legendary Hollywood Latino is Colombian John Leguízamo, who provided his voice for the character of Bruno Madrigal, Maribel's mysterious uncle.

“Colombia, mi encanto”

Colombian singer Carlos Vives, winner of 2 Grammys and 11 Latin Gramys, performs the original song heard in the trailer, a piece that he says celebrates the magical diversity of Colombia. Likewise, Sebastián Yatra, young colombian pop star interprets the song “Dos oruguitas.”