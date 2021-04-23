'Dime cuando tú,' Veronica Castro's new movie on Netflix

The new film released on Netflix, Dime cuando tú, follows the history of Will (Jesús Zavala), a young Mexican-American who decides to travel to Mexico City to learn about his roots.

Encouraged by his grandfather, Will embarks on a journey to his roots in which he will walk through emblematic places of the capital such as the Ciudad Universitaria, Kiosko Morisco, the capital's Zócalo and the Palace of Fine Arts. And there, he will live the true Mexican experience: eating some tacos chilangos, getting drunk on mezcal and getting mugged.

While the film was released in Mexican theaters last year, the state of the health crisis did not allow it to be a well-attended movie.

The film premiered on Netflix on April 21 and is already at number four in the Top 10 most popular movies in Mexico. It's a film that shows that sometimes people do not come into our lives the way we want them to come or with the position we want them to take, but if you open yourself to see what they can really bring to your life, very interesting paths can open up, described Ximena Romo, the lead actress of the film.

Renowned actress Verónica Castro makes her return to the big screen as Will's grandmother.

"I asked him [the director] that when he had his first feature film in Mexico, he would take me with a role, even a small one, and he told me: 'you play the grandmother', and I was delighted, happy," Verónica Castro told EFE at the press conference to present the film.

Directed by Gerardo Gatica, this Mexican production joins other premieres that have also triumphed on the streaming platform, including Madre sólo hay dos and ¿Quién Mató a Sara?