Diego Boneta brings back to life Adolfo Constanzo, black 'brujo' of celebrities, in an HBO series

Born American but of Cuban descent, the infamous Adolfo Constanzo became the witch doctor of both high society and the underworld in Miami and the Mexican border through his Santeria cults. A different mayombero, charismatic as well as murderous, whose rituals were so bloody and obscene that when the police arrived at his ranch in 1989, where he and his acolytes, including Sara Andrete, his supposed high priestess, performed their rites, the stench emanating from the cauldron where human limbs were boiling was hard to bear.

His crimes shocked Mexico, especially the people on the border, and now actor Diego Boneta will revive the black magic of Constanzo in Brujo, the series for HBO Max for which he is also executive producer and tells the story of the Santero from the perspective of two of his collaborators, according to Variety.

In addition to Boneta, the newest star of the series Luis Miguel, by Netflix, the mini-series repeats with Daniel Krauze as scriptwriter and with the direction of Humberto Hinojosa (I hate love and Oveja negra), will have dialogues in English and Spanish.

Although still in development, this new HBO production certainly promises to keep viewers glued to their seats and tempted to sanctify themselves.

This is not the only project Boneta is involved in. Before the start of the pandemic, the 29-year-old actor was shooting the second season of the successful Luis Miguel series, which will premiere next year.

In addition, he is the protagonist of Gato Negro, the adaptation of Richard Dominguez's independent Latin superhero comic, which is directed by Robert Rodriguez, to the big screen.

The legendary comic, of which only four issues were published between 1993 and 1996, focuses on the adventures of two Hispanic heroes from the same family who fight crime in South Texas: a young man, heir to a local superhero who must avenge the death of his friend, and his own grandfather, a historic Mexican wrestler who watched over the community.

Both Gato Negro and the aforementioned Brujo are excellent news for Latinos on both sides of the screen, since their stories, even if dark, bloody and criminal, as in the case of the Constanzo biopic, give a loudspeaker in an industry in which we are increasingly taking up space and visibility.