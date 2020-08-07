“Diary of a Future President” gets a season two on Disney+

In January, Disney+ released a brand new comedy, Diary of a Future President, about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl whose dream in life is to become the President of the United States. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is coming back with 10 new episodes some time next year.

The show begins in the future, at the presidential inauguration of Elena Cañero-Reed, played by Gina Rodriguez.

In a package, she receives the diary she wrote as an adolescent, and flashes back to when young Elena, played by Tess Romero was navigating middle school in Miami Glades, Florida with her mom and older brother.

Young Elena is studious, ambitious and ready to learn everything it will take to one day achieve her dream of living in the White House.

Diary of a Future President has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences for its story, acting and direction.

Romero talked to Entertainment Weekly about the power of the show’s representation.

“I hope young girls feel represented and that it means as much to them as it does to me. It is extremely important that young girls are able to watch female characters who look like them, are successful, and grow up to help others, just like Elena,” she said.

“To me, this show represents limitless possibility, not just for young girls or Latinx families who may not have seen themselves on screen before, but for anyone who’s experienced the vulnerable, glorious journey of growing up,” added Ilana Peña, the creator of the show.

Tess Romero was nominated for a “Best Young Actor” Imagen Award for Latinx Representation for her role in the series.

Diary of a Future President is a great family show that tackles very real issues, including LGBTQ representation, Latinx heritage, and the awkwardness of girlhood.