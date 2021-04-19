The Death of Felix Silla: Body and soul of Cousin Itt in 'The Addams Family'

Actor Felix Silla passed away on Friday from pancreatic cancer as reported by his friend Gil Gerard on Twitter.

You had seen him acting hidden behind a full-body wig, babbling and with his eyes hidden behind sunglasses. And despite not having seen an inch of his skin, you will certainly not have forgotten that he played Cousin Itt in the famous series The Addams Family in the sixties.

Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to ,” go ‘ f ‘ myself”. — Gil Gerard (@Gil_Gerard) April 16, 2021

If the Afterlife has any sense of humor one could imagine a bunch of celestial Cousins Itt dancing to the famous snappy piano tune, written by Vic Mizzy, that immortalized his role as the star of the pop cast that has been the Addams Family since the previous century.

Silla had lived in Las Vegas since 2003, where he passed away leaving his wife Sue and two daughters. His son Michel passed away in November of the previous year.

His story goes back to Italy, where he was born in 1937 (Roccacasale) and began touring with the Ringling Bros. Circus before entering the television circuit.

He moved to the United States in 1955 and ended up appearing in seventeen episodes of the original series from 1965 to 1966, based on Charles Addams' cartoons for The New Yorker.

His role was that of one of the secondary family members, such as Morticia's mother and the famous uncle Lucas, who didn't appear in the original strips and was the idea of the show's producer.

Since then he participated in many other projects, often also in disguise, showing that his talent was extremely transversal: Bonanza, Battlestar Gallactica, The Dukes of Hazzard, Star Trek, Planet of the Apes, Spaceballs or Batman Returns.

Among all these roles, Cousin Itt was not the only one completely hairy. He also played the race known as Ewoks from the Star Wars universe in Episode 6, Return of the Jedi.

Social media was filled with photos of conventions and pleasant memories of followers who also remember freakier roles such as the robot he played in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century or the villain in The Black Bird.

In short, a very rich filmography appreciated by all kinds of film lovers.