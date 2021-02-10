Danny Trejo to talk about his road to Hollywood in his next book

Danny Trejo is one of the most iconic Latin American actors in history, probably the most beloved villain in Hollywood. His face, tattoos, and hair can't go unnoticed, having appeared in hundreds of films and television shows over the years.

At 76, the Mexican-born actor will publish his book, Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood, a memoir in which he says that "it was an opportunity for me to be courageously honest for the first time about the terrible brutality of my experiences in the world's harshest prisons, how I hit rock bottom when I was in Soledad facing a possible death sentence, the role God played in changing my life."

In his memoir, Trejo reviews his life as a journey through crime, prison, addiction, loss, and unexpected fame as Hollywood's favorite bad boy. He describes how the harrowing lessons he learned as a child saved his professional life and hindered his personal life. He shares with his fans how he managed to rebuild his life after getting sober, the importance of spirituality in prison confinement, and his subsequent success as an actor.

Last year, he told part of his life story in his documentary, Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, which was released digitally on July 7.

Trejo wrote his memoir with his best friend for two decades, Donal Logue, and it will be published in English.

Now, together with Atria Publishing, he will publish his book on July 6 in which he reviews the paths of his life until reaching the world of cinema, hoping that sharing these life experiences "can somehow benefit others and let them know that it doesn't matter where you start, but how you finish," the actor says.