Advertisement

Danny Trejo to be honored at the GuadaLAjara Film Festival 

Mexican actor Danny Trejo. File image.

Mexican actor Danny Trejo. Photo: The Rise of Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo to be honored at the GuadaLAjara Film Festival 

The Mexican-born actor will receive the 'Tree of Life' Award at the next edition of the GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF) in Los Angeles.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 10/28/2021 - 03:44
in
Mexican actor Danny Trejo. File image.
Mexican actor Danny Trejo. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
October 28, 2021

With a career in the film industry spanning almost 40 years, Mexican-born actor Danny Trejo will be honored with the 'Tree of Life' award in recognition of his legacy in film and contributions as an activist in the fight against drug addiction among young people. The 11th edition of the GuadaLAjara Film Festival will be held in hybrid format, both in-person and virtually. 

"Danny Trejo is one of the actors we deeply admire, not only for his successful career or his histrionic ability, but also for this ability to reinvent himself, which is an example for young people and for any other human being who knows that in the end there is always a new door to open," said GLAFF General Director Ximena Urrutia. 

Trejo has participated in countless Hollywood productions and over time has become an icon of the Latino community in the United States. The actor will receive the award on Nov. 4 during the festival's opening ceremony at the ACE Theater at 8 p.m.

The GuadaLAjara Film Festival will include galas, feature films, short films and master classes that put the best of Latin American cinema at the center. It is also a platform showcasing emerging BIPOC and Latinx talent and creators. For the first time, it will take place in downtown Los Angeles from Nov. 4-6, 2021.

At this edition, GLAFF will focus on highlighting BIPOC/Latinx filmmakers and their culture in relation to Hollywood and the city of Los Angeles. With the goal of fostering and cultivating a film industry without borders, the festival will take the opportunity to showcase the best of Mexican and Ibero-American cinema.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
actores mexicanos
arts festival
Danny Trejo

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Vicente Fernández leaves the intensive care area. Photo by Cuartoscuro.
Vicente Fernandez out of intensive care after accident
The new movie tells the story of the Toy Story character. Photo: Screenshot of the trailer
'Lightyear,' the new movie about Buzz Lightyear
Ibizan filmmaker Carmen Vidal.
Three more nominations for Carmen Vidal, the Spanish director with eight Emmys and an Oscar
Brandon Bruce Lee's grave is located next to his father's grave at Lake View Cemetery. Photo: Flickr
Accidents on movie sets over the years
AL DIA News
AL DIA News