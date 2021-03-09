A Cop Movie: What's Hiding Under the Uniform and the Badge?

Without genre distinctions, virtual and with the only Spanish film in competition, these have been the signs that have marked an atypical Berlinale in which the Romanian movie by Radu Jude, Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, which portrays social prejudices through a homemade porn tape leaked on the Internet, has won the Golden Bear. While the big favorite, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese film Guzen to sozo, had to settle for the Grand Jury Prize -which is not bad.

Among all the films in competition, it was a curious Mexican documentary, a kind of hybrid one, supported by Netflix, that put the finishing touch to the ceremony.

A Cop Movie plays with the prejudices we all have towards the new institutionalized villain, police forces, to the point, assures its director, the award-winning Alonso Ruizpalacios, that the intention is that when the viewers go to the cinema they say: "Ah, let's go see a cop movie," and finds something very different.

Because you are going to accompany a couple of Mexican policemen, Teresa and Montoya to make the rounds, sharing with them all the doubts, contradictions and often dangerous situations they encounter on their way.Including the way they suffer and face the corruption so deeply rooted in the police force itself -one of the most rotten in Latin America.

A hybrid documentary? Yes. This is one of the most experimental aspects of A Cop Movie, as it combines elements of fiction -including actors playing characters- with real people blurring the boundaries, twisting them, and putting at the service of the story an audacious cinematography in search of other ways of narrating to get around a dilemma: that cinema cannot tell the past because everything is present on the screen.

"I began to listen to policemen in an arduous and very open-minded research process, without refusing anything, with the idea of telling their social impact. I did it because with the producers we thought of shooting a documentary about corruption and impunity in my country," Ruizpalacios tells El País about how A Cop Movie came about.

"After two years of research and interviews with many people and different points of view, I decided it was much more interesting to follow a couple of ordinary policemen," he added.

That's how he met the real Teresa and Montoya, whom Mónica del Carmen and Raúl Briones would later embody in the film and whose thoughts and stories about their past they share with the audience, who also experiences with them how their convictions clash with the reality of their profession and of the country itself.

An attempt to humanize those who have been demonized with nods to the Hollywood crime films of the seventies and which aims, according to Ruizpalacios, "to create a rampant contradiction and portray the dysfunctional system in which we live."

A fierce exercise in empathy that is not new for the Mexican filmmaker, who had already done something similar with Güeros (2014) and Museo (2018), also winners at the Berlinale, taking the award for Best First Film and the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay, respectively.

In this edition, the jury awarded A Cop Movie as best artistic contribution, highlighting Yibrán Asuad's editing, which places the Mexican film as one of the jewels of Mexican cinema, on a par with Roma and this year's Oscar nominee Ya no estoy aquí, also a Netflix original.

The platform will broadcast the film worldwide in the fall as part of its original productions, and also takes the lead in supporting quality Latin American cinema. What other pleasant surprises will it bring us in the future?