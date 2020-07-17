The controversial video game against dictators inspired by Cuba

By sea, crouched in the mountains, or in the middle of towns and cities, dissident Dani Rojas must free Yara, "a tropical island frozen in time" from oppression. This is, in general terms, the main plot of Far Cry 6, a video game that Ubisoft will release next February and which has the opponents of the Cuban regime training their thumbs and its supporters quite upset.

Especially since the video game company was inspired by the island and its particular political situation to create this commando adventure in which Rojas (the player) must defeat the evil dictator Anton Castillo, who is brought to life by actor Giancarlo Esposito (from Breaking Bad), according to Radio Television Marti.

"We wanted to tell a story about the revolution, and when you tell a story about the revolution, you talk about guerrilla warfare," explained narrative director Navid Khavari on the Ubisoft blog.

"And that was really the starting point, because for our island of Yara, we wanted to tell not only a story of a modern guerrilla revolution, but also a story of an island that is almost frozen in time, like a living postcard from the 1960s that players can experience and travel through," he added.

Players also have a variety of weapons at their disposal to end the oppression in Yara, but according to Espósito, there is also a powerful father-son story behind Far Cry 6 that can be enjoyed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Stadia.

The launch, one of the most powerful games in the coming year, comes at a time when Ubisoft is going through a difficult time following the resignation of three senior company executives accused of sexual misconduct. The allegations have forced the company to launch an investigation, particularly in its Canadian studios, where most of the anonymous complaints of harassment took place and that, according to French media, were initially ignored by the video game giant.

Whether in the virtual or the real world, everyone seems to be living their own particular "guerrilla warfare".

This is not the only video game that has aroused controversy recently.

The second part of The Last of Us, for different reasons, has also sparked a heated debate on social networks over the inclusion of several queer characters and (spoiler alert) the death of one of the game's favorite protagonists at the hands of precisely the woman whom the player is supposed to incarnate.

An exercise for empathy that the video game resolves brilliantly as it progresses, and which has been praised by the critics, but does not seem to please a part of the male audience that does not feel, as the detractors of The Last of Us II say, comfortable with the idea of embodying a lesbian who breaks all the stereotypes.