Complaints, dilemmas, and boycotts against the Golden Globes

The organization behind these awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has faced questions over the years about its practices.

After next year's Golden Globes, one of the most important events in Hollywood's awards calendar, were cancelled in May, the 2022 nominees were announced today, showing that despite the criticism, the event will go ahead.

Earlier this year, NBC announced that it would not broadcast the awards show in 2022 in response to controversy over the lack of diversity and ethical issues related to financial benefits given to some members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the non-profit organization behind the awards.

The decision to suspend the broadcast came after major companies, such as Netflix and Warner Media, CNN's parent company, announced they will not participate in any Golden Globes-related events due to the allegations.

"The HFPA plans to recognize the 2021 performances to celebrate the great work of the industry last year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes," mentioned the Association seeking to reaffirm the intention to move forward after the statements given by NBC.

The boycott of Netflix, Amazon Studios and Warner Media

The Los Angeles Times also criticized the fact that the majority of HFPA members were white and that they had not had any person of color for the past two decades, to which the organization responded that it would make the necessary changes.

However, in March 2021, Deadline reported that the former president sent an email stating that Black Lives Matter was a racist and hate movement.

In the following six months, the HFPA has revised its bylaws and added 21 new members, including six black members, and hired a new chief diversity officer.

In the face of all these acts Netflix, Amazon Studios and Warner Media revealed that they were going to conduct a boycott against the HFPA.

Tom Cruise's awards

Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson stood out among the stars who criticized the HFPA. Cruise returned the three Golden Globes he received in his lifetime and Johansson revealed that she avoided press conferences with HFPA members because they tended to include sexist questions and comments.

However, against all odds, this morning the association announced the nominations hand in hand with singer Snoop Dog and also noted that it had revamped its bylaws and changed its code of ethics.

So far it is not known how the ceremony will be held, where it will be held or how it will be transmitted.