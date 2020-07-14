Colin Kaepernick, Disney, team up for docuseries about his journey from athlete to activist

Colin Kaepernick has signed a first-look deal with Disney, which will include a docuseries focusing on his journey from playing for the San Francisco 49ers to becoming an activist.

Under the terms of the deal, Kaepernick’s production company, Ra Vision Media, will develop scripted and unscripted stories for Disney that are centered on race, social justice and equality. It will also provide a new platform to highlight the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.

The deal extends across all of Disney’s properties, including ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated, an ESPN vertical that focuses on sports and race.

Kaepernick’s story will be recounted in a series by ESPN films, produced by journalist Jemele Hill. It will feature exclusive material detailing the recent years of disruption in his life as well as new interviews showcasing his role in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspective,” Kaepernick said in a statement released on Monday July 6.

The former quarterback’s activism first gained national attention in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem as a peaceful protest against police brutality.

He has not played in the NFL since, but he hasn’t stopped raising awareness about racial injustice.

In September 2016, Kaepernick donated $1 million to social justice organizations.

He then founded the “Know Your Rights Camp” Foundation, a free campaign for youth to raise awareness on higher education, self empowerment, and interacting with law enforcement.

Netflix is also producing its own Kaepernick docuseries, called Colin in Black & White, directed by Ava Duvernay.

“Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social justice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice,” said President of ESPN, Jimmy Piatro, while announcing the Disney deal.