Carmen Salinas: 10 things to remind the Mexican artist

The charismatic Carmen Salinas was born in Torreón, Coahuila, on October 5, 1939. Her arrival to acting was given thanks to her abilities as an imitator, and then consecrated herself as a star in the theater, cinema and television.

Salinas, who died this Thursday, December 9 to her 82 years, was recognized, not only in Mexico, but also in the rest of Latin America, and even Hollywood, thanks to the important and entering characters she embodied.

To commemorate the life and extraordinary career of a woman who left her skin on the screen and in the different scenarios she stepped, we find 10 data that tests the importance of the actress for the Spanish-American audiovisual world.

The multifaceted actress, with an extensive legacy that includes 115 films, 70 plays, 23 "telenovelas" and 9 television series, in addition to having conducted her own "talk show", was known in the world of acting as "Carmelita".

Although at the beginning of her career she was highlighted by dramatic roles in films as "La vida inútil de Pito Pérez" and "El Rincón de las vírgenes", she also became a sense of comedy thanks to her special way to speak, one of her unique skills she took advantage of to become more popular and multifaceted.

Thanks to her respected talent and recognition between the Hispanic community, Hollywood did not stay without enjoying this great actress. Salinas became part of big productions such as "Man on Fire" (2004), directed by Tony Scott and starring Denzel Washington, as well as "La misma Luna" (2007), starring the star of Latin comedy, Eugenio Derbez.

Hoy nos toca despedirnos con profunda tristeza de una mujer que hizo historia en la televisión y cine en México. Su carisma llenaba de luz cualquier lugar donde estaba y así voy a recordarla. A su familia le expreso mis más sentidas condolencias. Q.D.E.P Carmen Salinas. pic.twitter.com/tPKfup7pnr — Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) December 10, 2021

In her role as a producer, "Carmelita" stood out for her "Aventurera" play, a show that lasted for several years and in which important actresses such as Niurka, Cantoral Itatí and Edith González participated.

One of the facets with which she generated more controversy in life was not precisely artistic. The political side of Carmen became especially visible between 2014 and 2015, when she was appointed as ambassador of Education of the National Union of Education Workers and then became a deputy for the revolutionary party.

Salinas, an extroverted and transparent woman, was also a renowned football fan and a fervent follower of the Chivas de Guadalajara, whose shirt she always worn throughout her life.

"Hasta en las mejores familias", it was perhaps one of the stones in the shoe in Carmen Salinas race. The controversial "Talk Show" of Televisa, aired between 1999 and 2000, a staging with "real dramas" that occurred in a sensationalist manner and that came to have important audience figures. The program had to be canceled by the chain due to the multiple criticisms received.

Carmen Salinas only attended elementary school. This was pointed out by her detractors when the artist assumed as a deputy, role in which she presented more than 35 initiatives with an approval of 11 of them. In a press conference the actress declared that although she accepted the challenge, she actually did not want to do it.

Last year, Carmen was supposedly contacted by the renowned Mexican Narco Rafael Caro Quintero, founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, who thought that the actress was familiar with Carlos Salinas, a former President of Mexico, with whom she has no link.

In addition to her remembered participations in Telenovelas as "La Vecindad", "María Mercedes" and "María La del Barrio", Salinas was especially recognized by her multiple participations in the series "Mujer, casos de la vida real" (1990-1997) and "La Rosa de Guadalupe" (2009).