Carlos Vives shows out at the Hollywood premiere of 'Encanto'

Disney's new animated film, Encanto, premiered Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the heart of Hollywood with a large Latino presence. The highly-anticipated presentation of the Colombia-inspired film was highlighted by the participation of Carlos Vives, composer along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and voice of the film's theme song, "Colombia, Mi Encanto."

Vives, a Grammy and Latin Grammy winner, arrived at the film's premiere accompanied by his wife, Claudia Elena Vásquez.

The song has elements of traditional Colombian music, especially vallenato. "Colombia, Mi Encanto," was partially premiered during the special night reality show Dancing With the Stars dedicated to Disney projects with choreography performed by artistic gymnast Suni Lee and her fellow competitor, Sasha Farber.

Encanto is a film inspired by magical realism and focuses on the lives of a family with fantastic abilities living in the mountains of Colombia. The predominantly Latino premiere was attended by Encanto voice actors Wilmer Valderrama, Diane Guerrero, Carolina Gaitan and John Leguizamo.

The screening was held at the Capitan Theatre, one of the most famous theaters on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, and the film will hit theaters for the public's enjoyment on Nov. 24.

