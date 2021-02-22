'Can you fly?,' Sasha Calle's passionate reaction after joining the DC Universe

When they asked her during a phone call if she could fly, the young actress Sasha Calle knew that her life was about to change.

In the video posted by director Andy Muschietti, the whole world saw Calle crying tears of joy when she realized she would be starring in the upcoming film The Flash, becoming the first Latina to wear the mantle of the Kryptonian superheroine.

Sasha Calle was born in Boston (Massachusetts) to Colombian parents. She lived in Latin America during her childhood before returning to the States, where she became known in 2018 with her role in The Young and the Restless that earned her a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award.

Andy Muschietti, an Argentinean director, broke her the news of her selection after more than four hundred auditions for the role. The Latino filmmaker is known for his collaboration and good taste in various horror projects, and will be in charge of directing Warner's first film dedicated exclusively to Flash.

The truth is that the "Scarlet Speedster" has been running on the small screen for some time now, whether in animated films (The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013) or in his own four-season series for HBO (The Flash, 2014).

But with his participation in Justice League, either in the 2017 version or in the highly anticipated Zack Snyder's Cut, the expectations are high. It seems, then, that by June 2022 they plan to give the final push to one of the most relevant characters of the DC universe.

The joy of the Latina actress to be part of this project is two-fold, as it was a few months ago for Rosario Dawson to appear as Ahsoka Tano in an episode of The Mandalorian, considering these roles in expansive cinematic universes are very generous for actors and actresses.

They can end up playing heroes for decades or get their own films with leading roles over the years. That's what happened to Gal Gadot who, as a supporting player, has ended up with her own two Wonder Woman movies.

The choice has been a surprise for Calle because, as Deadline reports, those who auditioned through Zoom had no idea of the details.

Muschietti said they finally found the actress "destined" for this role.