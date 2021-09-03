Camila Cabello is Amazon Prime's new Cinderella

This Friday, September 3, Cinderella arrives on Amazon Prime Video without her classic lost glass heel. It is a new series written and directed by Kay Cannon, screenwriter of Pitch Perfect and Blockers, who has translated the Disney classic into a pop-hit-filled version with an updated, feminist narrative starring Camila Cabello.

Camila says that this character has allowed her to show herself as a much more independent woman than in previous versions. "I think my Cinderella character is feminist, without that word existing at the time", she said during the premiere press conference.

In addition, Cabello affirmed that Cinderella, as well as herself, is "very aware of her inner voice, that voice that tells you 'this is not fair, this should not be like this.' And without her having an example or a role model, she changes what is happening in society. She has talent, she has a vision and dreams. And at that time, women could only aspire to be wives."

This story was brought to the screens thanks to Disney in 1950. 70 years and many versions later, Cinderella arrives with a Latin touch to homes around the world through streaming platforms.

During the Miami premiere, Camila wore a large pale yellow tulle skirt by Christian Siriano and a white cotton cropped top by X Karla. The actress accessorized her look with sparkling jewelry by Bvlgari.

At the premiere of the series, Camila was very well accompanied by her boyfriend and colleague, Shawn Mendes, singer who was considered for the role of the prince, although in the end he preferred to avoid it.

Although many critics doubted the decision to have Camila play the main character given her lack of physical resemblance to the stereotypical Cinderella, the Cuban singer proves that there are no barriers to her talent.

Camila's challenge

This new remake of the classic puts all the attention towards Camila Cabello, since it is a story that has passed through the hands of Disney and also had a presence on the big screen in 2015 under the direction of Kenneth Branagh.

In addition to this, Camila is going to act as the first Latina Cinderella, but speaking in English. This decision did not make some producers very happy.

"Everything I do reflects my pride in being a Latina woman and it couldn't be any other way. It's in my DNA and in my background," Cabello told Efe in an interview.

Cabello will play Ella, a young woman who wants to become a renowned fashion designer and to do so she has set goals, the first of which is to attend the ball to show society the dress she designed herself and thus make her work known. The prince remains in the background. In the trailer she makes it clear that she wants to grow in her professional life and that she does not want to be just an ornament and wave from a box, because that would make her the same as being locked in the basement of her stepmother.