Berto Colon, the new Puerto Rican star

Berto Colon is a Puerto Rican who in his 40's decided to dedicate his life to the art he loves the most: acting.

We spoke with this Puerto Rican star to learn more about his life, his dreams and his goals in this industry that is opening up more and more for Latinos every day.

Colón's passion for acting and theater began when he was very young and moved from Puerto Rico to the Bronx, where his mother worked as a nurse. While in high school, he played soccer and earned an athletic scholarship to Fordham University, where he studied general science.

Playing soccer, Colon fractured his knee, and since he couldn't play well, he began to make the most of his time acting in small plays and movies.

"That's when my dream began to evolve and I threw myself into the deep end," says the artist, referring to the fact that he focused all his energies on acting. And it was a great decision, because that dream has grown to become his way of life.

One of the most important participations that Berto has had within his career, was having a role within the Netflix series 'Orange is the new black', where he played one of the guards of the series for several consecutive chapters.

"OITNB was the beginning to start growing as an actor, because in the series I had to base my acting on logic and how that character would behave," Colon says of his experience. "They wouldn't give me a script because I wasn't a series regular, so I had to rely on my instinct."

After that experience, she participated in the series 'When they see us', where she continued to consolidate her career. And it was his excellent participation that opened the doors for him to join the cast of Starz Network's Power series.

Currently, Berto continues to work as part of the Power Universe, now as a regular actor who will give life to the character of Lorenzo, a mysterious man who works as a thug, but at the same time is a loving father and husband. A character that Colon says "explodes" in the middle of the season with his evolution in the story.

Undoubtedly, the dream of this Puerto Rican is coming true, because he has the ability to internalize his characters to the point of almost becoming them.

"Acting is being able to completely disconnect from your life and being able to be the character," said the actor.

Starting November 21, you will be able to see Berto bring Lorenzo to life in the Starz series "Ghost: Book 2," where he will star alongside Mary J. Blige.