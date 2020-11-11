Bad Bunny’s hot streak continues, makes acting debut in ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name, Bad Bunny, has been on fire this year.

In February, he released his second studio album Yo Hago Que Me Da La Gana, followed by a surprise drop of the album Las Que No Iban a Salir, in May. The surprises continued in September, as he honored the victims of Hurricane Maria with a concert on the top of a bus in NYC.

In October, he graced the cover of the New York Times Magazine to talk about his activism, his humble beginnings, and future projects, and also collaborated with some brands, including Crocs and Hot Cheetos.

As seen from his most recent Instagram video, the star is very excited about it.

The megastar is also far from done with his hot streak. It was just revealed that Bad Bunny will be playing a character in Netflix’s crime drama series Narcos: Mexico.

His character, Arturo “El Kitty” Páez, is based on real-life Arturo Everardo Páez Martínez, a top aide to the Arellano Félix gang family, who pleaded guilty in 2001 to federal traffic charged in the U.S District Court in San Diego, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This season of Narcos: Mexico is set in the 1990s, and follows a war that breaks out and protagonist Felix, played by Diego Luna, watches his empire shatter.

Bad Bunny first revealed that he was involved in Narcos: Mexico in a Rolling Stone cover story back in May. He said he began shooting scenes for the show earlier in the year just before production was shut down due to the pandemic.

Many fans on Twitter are overjoyed that their favorite Reggeton star is going to be making his acting debut.

“About to start watching Narcos cause of Bad Bunny,” wrote one excited fan.