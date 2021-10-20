Amazon releases teaser for 'Being The Ricardos,' Javier Bardem's new movie

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Amazon Studios released the teaser for Being the Ricardos, a biopic about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the iconic Hollywood married couple and stars of the iconic 1950s series, I Love Lucy.

The story of TV's greatest power couple. pic.twitter.com/bXucgexDLx — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 19, 2021

The film is directed and scripted by Aaron Sorkin and stars Javier Bardem as Arnaz and Nicole Kidman as Ball. The selection of both performers has been controversial and generated controversy in terms of actual representation in film, but Kidman said in an interview with Variety that she was very grateful for the role.

"She's an amazing woman. I'm so excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way she's played Desi and Lucy and the way she's so rich. I didn't know any of this."

In addition to the trailer, Amazon has confirmed the release date for the film that recreates the true story of TV star Lucille Ball and her husband, Cuban actor Desi Arnaz. Being The Ricardos will premiere on Dec. 21 via Prime Video, Amazon confirmed in a statement.

Sorkin's feature film not only shows a panoramic view of the couple's complex romantic and professional relationship during one of its most tense and critical moments; it also brings the viewer face to face with the racial barriers the couple faced due to Arnaz's background. The film depicts the strong discrimination and racism of the time.