Alec Baldwin: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger"

The American actor Alec Baldwin granted the first interview with a television channel after the tragic facts that ended with the life of Halyna Hutchins, the photography director of the film "Rust", in which both worked last October.

Baldwin, by means of a talk with journalist George Stephanopoulos, from ABC, said he did not press the trigger of the weapon that ended with the life of his co-worker and friend in the middle of the production.

"Even now I find it hard to believe...it just doesn’t seem real to me."



Alec Baldwin.



George Stephanopoulos.



The first interview since the fatal accident on the "Rust" set.



The exclusive event airs tomorrow at 8 pm ET on ABC and later on @Hulu. https://t.co/u7L88vylra pic.twitter.com/D9KXOthpvO — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2021

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," the actor stressed during this interview that can be seen on Thursday night, in which Baldwin also assured he would never point a gun to someone and he would never press the trigger," never," he said.

The tragedy

The unfortunate facts that ended with the death of director of photography on the set of the film "Rust" in New Mexico, a Western under budget that Baldwin produced and starred, ocurred after the woman was wounded with a shot of a bullet in the middle of scene practice on October 21st.

According to the investigation, a production assistant gave a weapon to Baldwin pointing out it was unloaded. Then, the actor performed movements to practice the position of his hand and, according to the statements collected by the police, the shot occurred.

A bullet that should not be on the set

Still visibly dejected by the facts and ensuring that it has been the worst thing that has happened in his life, the actor of 62 years and three-time winner of the Emmy, indicated that black hands put a bullet in a pistol, a bullet that did not belong to the set.

Demands against Baldwin.

From the film production team, civil lawsuits against the actor and producer were presented, as well as against other people who participated in the filming, including the one from the person in charge of controlling arms, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The woman, through a sworn statement, claimed to have no idea what happened and acknowledged that before delivering the weapon to Baldwin she did not review it carefully.