Alec Baldwin: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger"
The American actor was wrapped in a tragic accident when he apparently shoot a tuning gun during the filming of "Rust" last October.
The American actor Alec Baldwin granted the first interview with a television channel after the tragic facts that ended with the life of Halyna Hutchins, the photography director of the film "Rust", in which both worked last October.
Baldwin, by means of a talk with journalist George Stephanopoulos, from ABC, said he did not press the trigger of the weapon that ended with the life of his co-worker and friend in the middle of the production.
"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," the actor stressed during this interview that can be seen on Thursday night, in which Baldwin also assured he would never point a gun to someone and he would never press the trigger," never," he said.
According to the investigation, a production assistant gave a weapon to Baldwin pointing out it was unloaded. Then, the actor performed movements to practice the position of his hand and, according to the statements collected by the police, the shot occurred.
