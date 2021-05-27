Actress Rosario Dawson "thrilled" about her relationship with Sen. Cory Booker

Puerto Rican-born actress Rosario Dawson has previously said she has found "her person" in her partner, U.S. Senator Cory Booker. Dawson said she is "delighted" to have a life partner who is as dedicated to causes, such as human rights as she is. The actress and the senator have been sharing a home in the state of New Jersey since the summer of 2020.

"To have a partner in justice, as I like to say, is beautiful," Dawson noted to People magazine. Dawson is also an activist and active board member of Voto Latino, which works to register voters.

The actress is also a co-founder of the 189 clothing line, a company based in Ghana, which supports education and training.

Dawson confessed that she has felt that for the first time she had to be "responsible" when it came to choosing a partner, both because of the visibility this would bring to her entire family, with Booker as a senator, including her 17-year-old daughter.

In January, the actress managed to sell her home in Los Angeles before moving into her new home in New Jersey with Booker. The New Yorker made a trip by car to her new home and accompanied by her father to start her new life with Booker, "it was an incredible adventure," said Rosario.