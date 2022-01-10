Actor Bob Saget dies at the age of 65 in Orlando

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead on Sunday, Jan. 9 in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death, but the county sheriff's office said there were no signs of a violent death or drug use at the scene.

Saget was 65. The actor known for playing "Danny Tanner" on the TV sitcom Full House (1987-1995). The actor was on tour and the night before he performed at the Pontevedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville as part of his monologue tour.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

After the show, Saget posted on Twitter a message of thanks to his audience that night and left the link where the next dates for his monologue could be found.

In addition to his work as an actor, Saget was known and loved during his time as host of the comedy show America’s Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997. Saget forged an important career as a stand-up comedian and stand-up comedian that took him around the country with his shows.

Many showbiz figures, in addition to the cast of Full House, have mourned the actor's passing via social media. "I'm devastated. I am destroyed. I'm in complete and total shock. I will never have a friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby," John Stamos wrote on Twitter about his former co-star.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on death of Bob Saget: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” https://t.co/kHSE3o3WmT pic.twitter.com/rPueVfgP7N — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022

Saget was an actor and comedian who marked the lives of his peers and a generation. Farewell.