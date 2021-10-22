Accidents on shootings over the years

After actor Alec Baldwin killed Photography Director Halyna Hutchins and injured the Director of his upcoming film 'Rust' with a blank gun, several comments began to be made about the responsibility that comes with shootings.

Although Baldwin's case is atypical, as the vast majority of filming usually goes off without major problems, there have been several tragedies similar to this one throughout history.

The Crow

In 1993 during the filming of the movie 'The Crow’, Brandon Lee, the son of the legendary Bruce Lee, died from an accidental gunshot after a terrible mistake. Due to lack of budget, they used real bullets from which they removed the powder, but not the fulminate. One of these bullets got stuck in the gun and, without checking it, they inserted blanks. When this second bullet was fired, it pushed the one they had previously tried to fire, causing Brandon Lee's death.

Top Gun

During the filming of 'Top Gun', Vin Diesel's stunt double in Triple X, Harry L. O'Connor, died during a scene in which he had to rappel. The rope he was holding on to came loose and he hit a bridge at high speed. He died on the spot.

Another similar mishap happened to Art Scholl, the pilot who did the flying scenes in this movie. In one of them he lost control of the plane and fell into the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, his body was never found.

Cover Up

In the 1980s, American actor and model Jon-Erik Hexum, died after spending several days in a coma as a result of an accident he suffered during the filming of the seventh episode of the series 'Cover Up'.

Hexum joked with a blank pistol shooting himself in the temple and the impact proved fatal, since the gun was very close to his head, the shot perforated his skull and some bone fragments damaged his brain.

My Impossible Partner

On July 29th, 1992, actor César Pierry died in Argentina during the filming of 'My Impossible Partner'.

A smoke grenade exploded in his hand and seriously injured him. After 19 days in hospital and four operations, the last one lasting more than seven hours, the actor died. At the time, several hypotheses were put forward, referring to a medication error and excessive anesthesia, but nothing was proven.

Deadpool 2

In 2018 stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris died during the filming of Deadpool 2, the movie starring Ryan Reynolds. During filming, Harris lost control of a motorcycle while turning a corner and crashed into a window on the first floor of a building.

The movie Deadpool 2 was released in his name.