Acapulco Shore returns with ninth season filmed in Cartagena, Colombia

Acapulco Shore', MTV's acclaimed reality show, returned to the small screen with its ninth season and this time it took the beaches of Cartagena instead of Mexico's renowned stages.
This new installment of the series promises, according to its protagonists, a "guaro-flavored debauchery".
Previous seasons of 'Acapulco Shore' have taken place in other regions of Mexico and this is the first time it has taken place in its entirety outside of Mexico.
The premiere was broadcast through the MTV channel and via streaming on the Paramount+ platform. The episodes will show the crazy day-to-day life full of parties and lack of control of a group of young people during their month-long vacation.
"The days of waiting are over, IT'S HOOOOOOY AT 10PM | 11PM #MTVAcaShore returns via MTV and @paramountplusla ACTIVATE ALARMAAAAAS," wrote the official Instagram account of this reality show.
Among this year's participants, returning from previous seasons are Eduardo 'Chile', Jaylin, Beni, Alba, Fernanda and Karime. Newcomers include Mexicans Carlos and Santiago and Colombians José and Nati.
"For me MTV and Acapulco Shore has changed everything, it has opened the doors to everything. I think that if you know how to take the opportunity and don't just stay there in excess, it can help you a lot," said Karime in an interview with Efe.
In addition to this group of young people who promise "partying and uncontrol in Cartagena", there will be multiple special guests as happens in every season of Acapulco Shore.
Fans of this franchise will be able to enjoy the new season through the MTV channel, which must be tuned according to each user's company, or they can connect through the Paramount+ streaming platform, whose catalog will be updated at the same time as the MTV broadcast begins.
