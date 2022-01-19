Acapulco Shore returns with ninth season filmed in Cartagena, Colombia

Acapulco Shore', MTV's acclaimed reality show, returned to the small screen with its ninth season and this time it took the beaches of Cartagena instead of Mexico's renowned stages.

This new installment of the series promises, according to its protagonists, a "guaro-flavored debauchery".

Previous seasons of 'Acapulco Shore' have taken place in other regions of Mexico and this is the first time it has taken place in its entirety outside of Mexico.

The premiere was broadcast through the MTV channel and via streaming on the Paramount+ platform. The episodes will show the crazy day-to-day life full of parties and lack of control of a group of young people during their month-long vacation.

"The days of waiting are over, IT'S HOOOOOOY AT 10PM | 11PM #MTVAcaShore returns via MTV and @paramountplusla ACTIVATE ALARMAAAAAS," wrote the official Instagram account of this reality show.