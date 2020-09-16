Facebook launches Latinx Hispanic Business Boost for small businesses

Just one day into Hispanic Heritage month and social media giant, Facebook has announced a slew of new features and a guide to support Hispanic-owned small businesses throughout the month.

The new features include stickers, augmented reality effects, and new initiatives listed in a recent guide put out by the company.

“Through their unyielding power and resilience, the Latinx community has come together to face the challenges and adversity experienced in 2020. They inspire people from all walks of life to find strength in their communities and persevere through hardships,” the Facebook guide for businesses on Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month opens.

The new stickers that are available now on Instagram are created by Latinx illustrators Camila Rosa, Dia Pacheco, and Gabriela Aleman.

There is also an added bonus to using them in a story: they will turn your story ring a green and yellow gradient in celebration.

“We’re also adding a new AR camera effect that will celebrate the diverse spectrum of Latinx heritage along with other themed effects,” Facebook said.

As for Facebook, the platform, it will be adding Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month-themed stickers that were created alongside artist Victor Melendez so users can attach them to their stories and posts to their feed. Users will also have new expression assets to add to their avatars.

However, beyond cosmetics Facebook is also launching a Latinx Hispanic Business Boost, which is a free, month-long program and collaboration with its Boost initiative in an effort to provide support and insights for Latinx-owned small businesses.

They were able to develop content for the new program in conjunction with the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Business Action Network, which includes a variety of training, small business panels and external speaker sessions on topics like acquiring access to capital and creating content.

“We’re also offering a Resource Guide with creative tips, success stories, training resources and more to help Latinx business owners grow their business,” Facebook said in a statement.

They gave examples of small businesses owners like Maria Jose Palaco, a Colombian coffee farmer that has had her business for five generations, as well as the founder of Progeny Coffee, whose business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lastly, Facebook Red Table Talk is going to be hosted by The Estefans and will premiere in October and have three women at the table: Gloria Estefan, Lily Estefan, and Gloria’s daughter, Emily. The iconic red table will bring conversations on life experiences, with the added touch of those being unique to Latinidad.

Registration is now open for the month-long program to help latinx-owned small businesses.