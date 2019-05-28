Eugenio Derbez stars in The Casagrandes, an animated series about a multicultural family

Eugenio Derbez keeps on making his way in Hollywood, a big industry with no instructions included.

Recently, Nickelodeon confirmed that the Mexican actor would be part of the animated series "The Casagrandes," a spin-off of the Emmy award-winner show "The Loud House."

The Casagrandes is a multigenerational and multicultural story focused on the Ronnie Anne and Bobby Santiago brothers, and their adaptation to their new life in the city while exploring the humor, culture, and love of their big Mexican-American family.

In this project, Derbez gives voice to Dr. Santiago, a physician who lives and works in Peru. He is Ronnie and Bobby's father, both interpreted by Izabella Alvarez and Carlos PenaVega, respectively.

"When I was approached to be part of The Casagrandes, it was an easy YES. It's culturally specific but will appeal to any kid. It's outrageous and funny and has a heart. This is what a LatinX kid show should look like, big fun and mainstream with some Latin spice. I'm grateful to Nickelodeon for asking me to be a part of it", said Derbez in an official statement.

Along with Derbez, the show has other big Hollywood names like Ken Jeong ("The Hangover," "Community") and Melissa Joan Hart, who returns to the children's channel for the first time since she was in "Clarissa explains it all."

The rest of the cast are Latinx actors Carlos Alazraqui, Roxana Ortega, Alexa Pena Vega, Jared Kozak, Alex Cazares, Ruben Garfias, Sonia Manzano as Rosa, Sumalee Montano.

Crossing the border

Eugenio Derbez has had a career as a comedian and host of his own television shows in Mexico for over 30 years.

But the Mexican actor only crossed the border a few years ago and settled in The United States, where he started working on several movies and television shows.

He did it after starring in the worldwide box office success "Instructions not included," a film which has a Turkish and French version, and that led him to win a couple of awards.

Other blockbusters followed, such as "How to be a Latin lover," "Geostorm" and "Overboard," where he shared cast with Anna Farris and Eva Longoria.

In addition to giving his voice to The Casagrandes' character, Eugenio will be Alejandro Gutiérrez this summer, the villain from the live-action film "Dora, the Explorer," with Isabela Yolanda Moner, an American actress of Peruvian origin, on the leading role.

The film brings the story of the famous Mexican animated girl to life and has created a lot of expectation among critics and fans.

But like every hard worker, Eugenio won't stop there. He also has a part in "The Angry Birds 2" movie, where he will play a bird called Glenn.

Plus, maybe this year he will finally make reality the project he has been pursuing for years: bring Speedy Gonzales to the big screen.

Yes. It took time to Eugenio to get to Hollywood, but he did it! And he is drawing an important path for other Latinx artists.

Because, as the fastest mouse in all Mexico would say, "Good guys always win."