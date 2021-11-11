The unfulfilled promises of the COP

Since the first edition of the COP, held in the city of Berlin in 1995, it has become a crucial turning point for initiating the socio-ecological transitions needed to avoid climate disaster.

However, no COP has fulfilled these climate change expectations or proposed solutions up to the task.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, environmental movements have been demonstrating that the Ecological Crisis is not a temporary, partial or subjective problem; rather, it is a structural, empirical and historical crisis.

These are some of the unfulfilled promises made by those in power at the summit:

Reduction in the carbon footprint

Twenty-four years have passed since the adoption of the Kyoto Protocol, the first major global agreement that promised to reduce carbon emissions. Since then, the world has hosted hundreds of climate summits and rich nations have reliably talked green; but emissions have continued to rise because no leader wants to saddle their citizens with a huge price tag.

At COP26 Joe Biden set a goal of creating "a carbon pollution-free energy sector by 2035 and a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 at the latest".

The future of green energy

During the 2015 Paris climate summit, most G20 countries pledged to double R&D spending on green energy innovations by 2020. Unfortunately, they are also reneging on this promise.

During the opening ceremony of COP26, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the international community to commit to cutting CO2 emissions by at least 45 percent by 2030 to avoid "digging our own grave".