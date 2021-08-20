Is the title of Cartagena's Historical Heritage in danger?

Cartagena de Indias is the most touristic city in Colombia. The sum of its weather and Caribbean atmosphere, the sea, and the walled city -preserved since its construction in the 16th century-, makes it a paradise for millions of people from all over the world.

The great attraction of its stone walls, colonial houses and fortresses from the Spanish era, has not stopped growing since it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in November 1984.

In the last three years the international tourism in Cartagena has grown by 13%. In 2019, before the pandemic, about 140.000 tourists arrived from abroad every six months, according to data from the Cartagena Tourist Information System (Sitcar), and much of this growth is due to the publicity gained by the title of World Heritage Site.

What few people know is that this title can be lost. In fact, Cartagena almost lost it in 2017 due to the construction of the 'Aquarela' building, a 31 floors construction, which was ordered to be demolished because it disturbed the visibility of the Castillo San Felipe de Barajas, another historic monument of the city. In 2018 the Unesco World Heritage Committee gave Colombia until 2022 to demolish the controversial tower.

In addition, on Thursday the fort of San Sebastián del Pastelillo, one of the most visited sites by tourists and locals thanks to its view towards the city's inner bay, suffered an alteration of which the competent authorities were unaware. The outside part of the wall, which has been preserved in coral stone with its natural color since the 18th century, was painted white and later painted yellow.

Alberto Escovar, director of the heritage division of the Culture Ministry, said that "the entire walled cordon is considered an asset of national interest and any intervention must have the permission of the Culture Ministry". For this reason, the painting work in ‘El Pastelillo’ fort was suspended to be inspected by the Ministry.

For Cartagena and Colombia, it is very important to belong to the international heritage protection scene because, as Isabela Restrepo, director of the Historic Center of Cartagena Foundation, says, "this generates a positive image of the city as guardians of the heritage that is shared with humanity". In addition to generating interest in local and foreign tourists to know the city, these visits also strengthen the economy with the investment of visitors.

So, to stop taking care of the fortifications and lose this status is a risk that the city cannot afford. "This loss would generate a negative image throughout the international community. This could affect the local and national economy, in addition to increasing the leisure area of the historic center, generating excess noise pollution, visual pollution, exploitation of minors, violence and insecurity, because the city would not be committed to protecting this cultural space," mentions Restrepo.

Heritage cities

At present, 1.018 places in the world are world heritage sites. However, in recent years, not only Cartagena has been in danger of losing its title.

On July 21st of this year, Liverpool lost its title as a World Heritage City, after the committee found that the city's urban developments threatened the value of the waterfront, causing serious deterioration to the historic site.

Something similar happened in 2009 to the Elbe Valley in Dresden, Germany, was also removed from UNESCO's select list of heritage cities after a bridge was built in the center of the city that threatened the cultural landscape.

Currently, the Italian city of Venice is doing everything it can to avoid being stripped of its World Heritage Site status due to the deterioration of the historic city. Preventing the crossing of cruise ships through the canals, generating solutions to pollution and avoiding massive tourism in the area, are some of the solutions that the local government has taken to remain on this list.



