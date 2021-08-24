Advertisement

Storm 'Henri' leaves flooding and cut energy on the northeast coast

'Henri' caused a severe storm that flooded streets, downed trees and cut power lines in the United States.

 

in
August 24, 2021
After reaching Rhode Island, Tropical Storm 'Henri' was downgraded to a tropical depression. However, during Sunday night power outages, flooding and record rainfall were reported in the United States.
 
On Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted in its bulletin that 'Henri' was "nearly stationary" and winds had dropped to 30 miles per hour, far less than the 120 miles per hour that had been projected. This dip came as the storm made landfall in Rhode Island.
 
This Monday morning more than 44.000 citizens were without power in Rhode Island, as Poweroutage.us reported.
 
Dan McKee, Rhode Island's governor, said during a press conference on Sunday that there was "significant flooding in some areas" and that "the storm was not as bad as feared." McKee also mentioned this Monday that electric utilities are being rushed to restore power, as high temperatures are forecast the following day. 
 
In the state of New Jersey, flooding wreaked havoc and emergency services rescued 86 people, including 16 children, from submerged vehicles during Sunday.
 
Airports under the storm
Nearly 500 flights were canceled at Jhon F. Kenedy, Newark and La Guardia airports. 
 
President Joe Biden said the country is doing everything it can to respond and recover from the storm. Biden urged caution in the face of flooding in the various states in the Northeast.
 
"It's important to monitor the situation and be prepared in your homes and neighborhood. Make sure you have supplies for your home, including necessary medications, food, water and battery-powered radios in case of prolonged power outages," the president said during a late afternoon press conference Monday.
 
Alerts continue 
Although Henri has weakened, more than 49 million people remain under flood watches, including coastal flood warnings from New Jersey to New Hampshire, meteorologist Michael Guy said.
 
Sam Phillips, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), said that from the institution discouraged "any act of what is described as disaster tourism."  "We would really like people to stay home and listen to the warnings," she stressed in closing. 
 
In Tennessee, a series of flash floods, separate from storm 'Henri', left 22 dead and dozens missing, mainly in the Nashville area. President Biden expressed his condolences to those affected and said that the disaster office was ready to offer the necessary assistance.
