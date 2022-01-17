Latinos talk the environment

The study “Sustainable Social Makers” by Neuronal, a data intelligence company of the Argentine agency Urban Grupo de Comunicación, revealed who were the main social actors driving the conversation on environment and sustainability in Latin America during 2021.

Actors, actresses, models, singers, athletes and renowned chefs, such as Mexican Arturo Islas Allende, Pangal Andrade (Chile), Diego Luna (Mexico), Cristina Mittermeier (Mexico), Claudia Bahamon (Colombia), Nadia Ferreira (Paraguay), Connie Isla (Argentina), Gael García Bernal (Mexico), Pedro Astorga (Chile) and Federico Amador (Argentina), used their influence in social media to bring the issue closer to their followers.

But it was not only celebrities who made the topic fashionable; 30% of the people who talked most about the environment were activists who have been working for change, defense and care of the environment for some time.

An example of these influencers are the Mexican-Chilean climate activist Xiye Bastida @xiyebeara, one of the main organizers of Fridays For Future and co-founder of the Re-earth Initiative, and Nicole Becker @nickibecker, Argentinean activist for climate justice, who, at only 21-years-old, moves younger audiences. She also participated in the conference organized by UNICEF on the role of youth in the fight for climate justice in Glasgow.

Sam Benvegnu, Development Director of Neuronal, commented to the newspaper El Economista that "from this report and several others we have done during 2020 and 2021, we can see that prior to the pandemic, plastic and recycling were at the forefront of conversations about the environment. While this conversation continues and continues to grow in its organic flow, the leadership shifted to the conversation of water as a primary resource for people in the context of COVID (for its role in the health issue), its care and protection of oceans and seas. Another guiding concept in the conversations after the pandemic is the topic of not wasting food, which became very relevant after the home cooking as a result of the quarantine, where celebrities and leaders of the gastronomic sector shared information and recommendations for the good use and preservation of food."