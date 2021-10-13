Advertisement

HHM 2021

Here are the winners at the 2021 Wildlife Photographer Awards

Winning photo at WPY 2021

The competition featured some of the most amazing images of wildlife on the planet. Photo: @NHM_London.

Here are the winners at the 2021 Wildlife Photographer Awards

The spectacular works of the winners were unveiled, celebrating the best captures of nature in the world.

by Manuel Herrera
 10/13/2021 - 21:14
in
Winning photo at WPY 2021
Winning photo at WPY 2021

By Manuel Herrera
October 13, 2021

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards (WPY), which attracts thousands of photographers each year, were created in 1964 as an initiative of the Natural History Museum in London.

wpy_2021.jpeg

Winning photo at WPY 2021

The winners of this year's edition were announced on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and the annual exhibition, with the winning works, is expected to go public on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Museum. Then the photographs will begin a national tour through the United Kingdom and make the international leap to visit Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the United States, among other countries.

The prize for Wildlife Photographer of the Year went to France's Laurent Ballesta, who captured an amazing image of a school of groupers that, as part of the beautiful circle of life, prepare to inseminate eggs released by the females. 

The photograph was taken in the Fakarava Atoll, in the Pacific Ocean, at a nature reserve that offers protection for the species. Laurent was also awarded Underwater Photography of the Year.

wty_edicion_2021.jpeg

Winning photo at WPY 2021
Other winners
  • Category 'Future Star': Martin Gregus- Canada: Polar bears come to shore in summer. 
  • Animal portrait category: Majed Ali from Kuwait captured a nearly 40-year-old mountain gorilla closing its eyes in the rain. 
  • Amphibian and reptile behavior category: João Rodrigues, from Portugal, presented a pair of nice salamanders. 
  • Photojournalism Category: Adam Oswell from Australia showed a scene of an elephant forced to perform at a zoo. 
  • Mammal behavior category: Stefano Unterthiner, from Italy, captured the moment when two Svalbard reindeer faced off. 
  • Wetlands Category: Javier Lafuente, from Spain, took an incredible photo of a wetland from his drone. 
  • Urban wildlife category: Gil Wizen from Israel found a poisonous Brazilian wandering spider hiding under her bed. 
  • 15-17 year old category: Lasse Kurkela, from Finland, managed to capture a Siberian jay flying up to a fir tree to store food. 
  • Category 10 years or younger: Vidyun R Hebbar from India found a busy spider web in a hole in a wall. 
  • Portfolio Category: Ángel Fitor, from Spain, offered a different look at the life of the cichlid fish of Lake Tanganyika, the oldest of the Great Lakes of East Africa.

foto_ganadora_en_los_wpy.jpeg

Winning photo at WPY 2021

Click this link to view the winning photos and learn more about them

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
London
wildlife
photography

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Environment

Beaches full of litter due to the oil spill. Photo: Pxfuel
What's known about the oil spill in California
Un tipo de pájaro carpintero y otras diez especies de pájaros fueron declaradas extintas. Foto: Getty Images
23 plant and animal species declared extinct in the U.S.
This Friday young people around the world came out to march against climate change. Photo: Twitter @FridaysForFuture
Youth around the world once again protest against the climate crisis
Image to illustrate note on pollution and air quality
WHO: "Air pollution is one of the greatest environmental threats to human health"
AL DIA News
AL DIA News