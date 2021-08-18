Grace to grow into hurricane as it makes landfall in Mexico

This Tuesday, Aug. 16, the tropical storm that had weakened to a tropical depression, passed over Haiti, which was devastated by a 7.2 earthquake over the weekend. The sum of these two natural phenomena has the inhabitants of the island in very complicated conditions.

The thousands victims of the earthquake were sleeping in tents, makeshift shelters or in the open and had to spend the last hours under heavy rains, which had also complicated the rescue efforts and the attention of the wounded people in hospitals.

According to the latest reports, the death toll from Saturday's earthquake has already exceeded 2,000.

Grace will reach Mexico as a hurricane



After its passage through Haiti, Grace strengthened as it passed through Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and will become a category 1 hurricane before making landfall between Wednesday night and the first hours of Thursday in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The storm will make landfall again in Mexico over the weekend in the state of Veracruz.

"It is feasible that it could reach a category three, even four, according to the numerical forecast models," said the general coordinator of Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN), Alejandra Méndez.

The hurricane warning extends from Cancún to Punta Herrero, passing through Cozumel. The country's Civil Protection System has 3,500 shelters ready in the states of Quintana Roo, Veracruz and Yucatan, to serve more than 650,000 people.

Hurricane season 2021

After a few weeks of calm, the hurricane season picked up again in mid-August, due to weather conditions in the Atlantic.

Grace is the seventh named storm of the season, following Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Fred and Hurricane Elsa.

Three fronts are currently active: Fred, which continues to cause rain and cyclones in the southeastern United States, Grace which is headed for Mexico, and storm Henri which continues its track near Bermuda in the Caribbean.