Advertisement

FEMA chief warns severe storms are the 'new normal' with late outbreaks in December

Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator (left), is seen sharing a status report at a meeting on Monday of her visit to Mayfield, Kentucky.Photo credit: FEMA

Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator (left), is seen sharing a status report at a meeting on Monday of her visit to Mayfield, Kentucky.

Photo credit: FEMA

FEMA chief warns severe storms are the 'new normal' with late outbreaks in December

The recent tornado in Kentucky is part of multiple late weather occurrences to hit during the holiday season.

by jensent
 12/13/2021 - 12:05
in
Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator (left), is seen sharing a status report at a meeting on Monday of her visit to Mayfield, Kentucky.Photo credit: FEMA
Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator (left), is seen sharing a status report at a meeting on Monday of her visit to Mayfield, Kentucky.Photo credit: FEMA

By Hector Davila
December 13, 2021

Late tornadoes are becoming more common across the U.S. during the winter months with experts advising the public to stay alert and prepare when a storm watch is issued.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), told CNN on Sunday that large impacts from storms are more expected in 2021 due to climate change.

"The effects we are seeing of climate change are the crisis of our generation. We're taking a lot of efforts at FEMA to work with communities to help reduce the impacts,” said Criswell. “This is going to be our new normal."

Tornado outbreaks, like the storms to hit Southeastern states last week, are predicted to often occur during the first half of the year, early spring into summer.

Meteorologists consider the devastating impact to take place in Mayfield, KY on Friday a ‘rare’ occurrence. In which resulted in a weekend of tornadoes across the central U.S.

One major factor that contributes to these violent storms is the unusual heat in months otherwise cold and quiet.

According to Accuweather, “an average of two dozen or so tornadoes are reported in the United States during the month of December.” Yet, recent reports show more outbreaks that are starting to move further north.

A graph posted on the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service website highlighted states that had the most tornado watches in 2021.

 

2021_torww_to_date.png

As of the morning of Dec. 13, the amount of total lives lost in Kentucky is still undetermined. Gov. Andy Beshear believes the state’s death toll could be about 50, after stating it could be up to 100 people on Sunday.

The Courier Journal newspaper in Louisville, KY reported a number of tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service hours before the natural disaster struck. But the storm swept through the states at an alarming speed, leaving little time to find shelter.

Tornado warning lead time, the time between when a warning is given and a storm hits, remains an ongoing conversation by the weather service hoping to increase the current time from nine minutes to 13 minutes to alert areas.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
FEMA
tornados
climate change

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Environment

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Erika Strassburger introduced a bill that would ban plastic bags in the city. Photo: Pixabay 
Pittsburgh may pursue a plastic bag ban similar to Philadelphia’s
Acres of deforested land in Brazil. Photo: wiki commons
The unfulfilled promises of climate change
Spain's Antonio Aragón Renuncio, with his photograph "The rising tide sons", wins the environmental photographer of the year award. Photo: Antonio Aragón Renuncio
Environmental photographer of the year, the winners of 2021
Domingo Peas Nampichikai is one of the official spokespeople for the Indigenous groups of the Ecuadorian and Peruvian Amazon
COP26: The call to the youth of Indigenous communities for the planet
AL DIA News
AL DIA News