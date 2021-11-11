Advertisement

Environmental photographer of the year, the winners of 2021

Spain's Antonio Aragón Renuncio, with his photograph "The rising tide sons", wins the environmental photographer of the year award. Photo: Antonio Aragón Renuncio

The winners of the Environmental Photographer of the Year Award were announced. A Spaniard won the prize in the highest category of the contest.

by Juliana Bedoya
 11/11/2021 - 20:06
in
The COP 26 being held in Glasgow is coming to an end and one of the events of the last days of the most important annual meeting of the environment is the presentation of the Environmental Photographer of the Year Award. 

The top prize went to Spain's Antonio Aragon Renuncio with his photograph "The rising tide sons," a poignant photo taken on Afiadenyigba beach in Ghana, showing a boy sleeping in his home destroyed by the rising tide. The image reveals the inclement effects of rising sea levels affecting the coastal regions of West Africa, which have forced thousands of people to flee their homes. 

The award for best young photographer went to Amaan Ali of India, who shows a young man putting out a forest fire near his home on the outskirts of New Delhi.

amaan-ali-amaanali_inferno-scaled_1.jpg

Inferno, Amaan Ali

More than 7. 000 photographs were received from 120 countries, in which photographers portrayed some of the most important environmental events of the year such as the UMKA 2021 expedition, which studied the effect of climate change on the polar bear, how shorter winters in the Austrian Alps have forced the use of synthetic snow in ski resorts, the effects of climate change in Taiwan with the increased severity of typhoons and drought, or how farmers in Bangladesh have returned to the practice of floating gardens to adapt to the reduction of arable land due to flooding and salt water entering the land. 

These are the other winning photographs of this edition:

Environments of the Future: Flood, Michele Lapini, 2020.

michele-lapini-michelelapini_flood-scaled_1.jpg

Flood, Michele Lapini

 

Sustainable cities: Net-Zero transition - Photobioreactor, Simone Tramonte, 2020

simone-tramonte-simone-tramonte-net-zero-transition-photobioreactor_1.jpg

Net-Zero transition – Photobioreactor, Simone Tramonte

 

Climate action: The Last breath, Kevin Ochieng Onyango, 2021 

kevin-ochieng-onyango-kevinochieng_the-last-breathe-scaled_1.jpg

The Last breath, Kevin Ochieng Onyango

 

Water and security: Green barrier, Sandipani Chattopadhyay, 2021

sandipani-chattopadhyay-green-barrier-scaled_1.jpg

Green barrier, Sandipani Chattopadhyay

Resilience Award: Survive for alive, Ashraful Islam, 2021

ashraful-islam-survive-for-alive-scaled_1.jpg

Survive for alive, Ashraful Islam

 

